LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne greets kids battling illnesses with contagious smile at Louisiana-based clinic

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne, who leads all female athletes in NIL earnings, is known for helping others. Whether it's through her charitable donations or helping collegiate female athletes through 'The Livvy Fund,' Dunne has been at the forefront of giving back to the community.

Recently, in one such instance, the gymnast visited a Louisiana-based clinic to greet children battling illness. She shared memories from the heartwarming visit on Instagram and received praise from fans.

Olivia Dunne at a clinic

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In her Instagram stories, Dunne can be seen enjoying her time with the kids, creating lasting and impactful memories. She tagged "Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health," which contributes to the development of kids, suffering from ailments.

The clinic is a part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, a leading healthcare organization in Louisiana and Mississippi. The nonprofit organization's website calls itself:

"As a nonprofit, mission-focused Catholic healthcare ministry, we provide a compassionate circle of care to everyone while giving special attention to those most in need.

"The care we administer is driven by listening to our patients and putting their needs first. Through listening, we can truly understand what’s going on, hear what the patient’s goals are, and most importantly, discover together how we can help."

Olivia Dunne is dating Pirates pitcher

The 2023 MLB Draft's first overall pick, Paul Skenes, has been dating Olivia Dunne since their college days. Skenes was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in this year's draft, and the club has high hopes from him. Dunne is often spotted enjoying games when Skenes takes the mound.

They met at Louisiana State University, where Dunne is known as a proficient gymnast and the highest-paid NCAA female athlete. Meanwhile, Skenes led the baseball program to a triumph in the 2023 College World Series.

Paul Skenes, who signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in Aug., confirmed his relationship with Dunne during an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"I do wish she (Olivia Dunne) could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it," Skenes said.

"It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her," he said, referring to the couple's inability to go anywhere without massive attention from fans and followers."

The couple has been vocal about finding it difficult to enjoy each other's company in public now that both are at the peak of their profession.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.