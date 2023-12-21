LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne reveals her secret holiday struggle (and it's not a balancing beam fail)

In a surprising revelation on TikTok, LSU gymnast and social media sensation Olivia Dunne opened up about a struggle that many can relate during the holiday season — keeping Christmas gifts a secret. While the gymnast is known for her impressive skills on the uneven bars and her active social media presence, it seems that the joy of giving may be a challenge for her.

Dunne, who boasts a substantial following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, is not just an athlete but also an influencer in her own right.

The girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Paul Skenes has been sharing glimpses of her life beyond the gym, providing fans with a closer look into her personal experiences.

Despite her public persona, Olivia Dunne faces the common holiday dilemma of wanting to share the excitement of gifts with loved ones before the big day arrives. In her TikTok video, she candidly expressed the struggle of resisting the urge to spill the beans about her carefully chosen presents. It‘s a relatable predicament that many ding themselves in during the festive season.

"Me fighting the urge to tell people what I got them for Christmas." - Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne’s TikTok views have drastically plummeted

Dunne’s journey in gymnastics has been marked by achievements and challenges, from her early junior career to her senior years and eventual entry into collegiate gymnastics at LSU. However, her recent struggles extend beyond the gymnastics arena, as she claims to have been "shadow banned" on TikTok, experiencing a significant drop in engagement on the platform.

Olivia Dunne has alleged being "shadow banned" on TikTok after a change in the algorithm.

While it remains unclear whether Dunne is specifically targeted or caught in a broader algorithmic shift, her resilience shines through. She attributes the challenges she faces on social media to a glitch and remains determined to navigate the complexities of fame.

As the gymnast grapples with both the pressures of her sport and the demands of social media stardom, Dunne emphasizes the importance of finding balance in her life. In an interview with People, she acknowledged the challenges of juggling her newfound fame but expresses a commitment to maintaining mental health through careful compartmentalization.

As Olivia Dunne continues her journey, both on and off the mat, fans eagerly await her return to the gymnastics arena and hope for a swift resolution to her social media challenges. In the meantime, her revelations about the struggles of gift-giving during the holidays provide a refreshing and relatable glimpse into the life of a gymnastics star.

