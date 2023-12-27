LSU star Olivia Dunne wows with astounding flexibility in viral video amid Christmas tour of NYC

Despite being in the final year of her studies at LSU, Olivia Dunne is finding time to relax for the holidays. The gymnast and social media star took a break from her December sightseeing to remind fans why she is a varsity athlete.

A native of New Jersey, Dunne first began to attract attention after posting some videos of her routines on TikTok during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Since then, her following has ballooned to tens of millions.

Over the 2023 Christmas season, Olivia Dunne has been in New York. Although her account has shown off pictures and videos of helicopter rides and expensive dinners, Dunne recently took a few moments to remind fans of her insane flexibility.

In the post, Dunne performs a split with an Accelerator Energy Drink in the foreground. A varsity gymnastics star at Louisiana State University, it is sometimes easy to forget that the social media sensation is also a decorated athlete.

Dunne's primary travel companion on her trip to New York City has been her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this year with their first overall selection in the draft, the 6-foot-6 Skenes went 12-2 with a 1.69, winning the College World Series in his final season at LSU.

Olivia Dunne has become incredibly wealthy on account of her social media fame. Earlier in 2023, it was revealed that the 21-year-old had received a payment of $500,000 for making a single social media post. At her early age, Dunne has already become a millionaire by most estimations.

Although fame has brought a lot of comfort to her life, it has also had adverse effects on Dunne. The starlet has claimed that on account of safety, she no longer attends in-person lectures at LSU.

Olivia Dunne remains the star of modern social media

By focusing her social media content on both her athleticism and lifestyle, Dunne has created a broad appeal, opening the door for millions to find entertainment and interest in her posts.

Set to be graduating in 2024, Dunne and Skenes will both embark on an exciting new chapter within the next few months. While challenges lie ahead, do not expect to see these two stars burn out anytime soon.

