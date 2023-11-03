Although Lucas Giolito's tenure with the Los Angeles Angels was short, he has fond memories of some of his interactions with his teammates. One of those players was two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who left quite an impression on Giolito.

"Teenage girls crying just from getting a look at Shohei, fans hoping to see just a little peek of Shohei during games, crowds waiting etc."

In a recent episode of Chris Rose Sports, Lucas Giolito was candid about with time with the Los Angeles Angels, as well as his thoughts on Shohei Ohtani. The 29-year-old pitcher was impressed by Ohtani's approach to the game while in the clubhouse.

According to Giolito, Shohei Ohtani would analyze the opposing pitcher before games, using a variety of technology, including tablets and televisions, in the clubhouse. He said that Ohtani would visualize himself taking an at-bat against the opposing pitcher, mentally preparing himself for their next game.

"He made fun of the way I was sitting in my locker"

Even though Shohei Ohtani approached each game in a true professional manner, Lucas also explained that the Japanese superstar was also light-hearted, talking trash to teammates from time to time. Giolito was not immune to the Ohtani's playful jokes, saying "He made fun of the way I was sitting in my locker", making an impression of the way Giolito was slumped while playing on his phone.

Lucas Giolito also learned about the waiver wire while with the Angels

While Giolito's exchanges with Shohei Ohtani may be something that he reflects upon fondly, his discovering what the waiver wire was while with the Los Angeles Angels may not be the same.

After being acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a massive MLB Trade Deadline deal, Giolito and his teammate Reynaldo Lopez found themselves in California. However, once it was clear that the club would not reach the postseason, Giolito, along with several other veterans, found themselves on the waiver wire.

For Giolito, this was a completely new experience, admitting in the same episode of Chris Rose Sports, that he had no clue how the whole process worked. The veteran pitcher said that he had to contact his agent for an explanation after being placed on the waiver wire by the Angels. He was eventually claimed by the Cleveland Guardians.