Lucas Giolito to Red Sox: 3 reasons why $38,500,000 deal for ex-White Sox pitcher is a good move by Boston

On December 29, right handed pitcher Lucas Giolito signed a two-year deal worth $38.5 million with the Boston Red Sox. The deal represents one of the biggest offseason moves yet for the Sox, and provides Giolito with hopes of a possible rebound.

2023 was not an easy season for the 6-foot-6 right hander. After starting the season off strongly with the Chicago Cubs, Giolito was traded to the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline. However, after it became clear that the Angels would miss the playoffs for the tenth straight season, Giolito was released. In all, Giolito finished the season with a 4.88 ERA, one of the worst figures of his career.

With that in mind, his arrival in Boston brings reason for Red Sox fans to rejoice. Let's examine some reasons why Lucas Giolito's contract with the club makes sense for both parties.

3 reasons why Lucas Giolito's deal with the Red Sox is a good one

3. Alleviation of unrealistic expectations on Chris Sale

At this point, Boston Red Sox fans must be realistic about Chris Sale. Since signing his $145 million deal in 2020, Sale has only made 32 starts. Although the hope within the organization remains strong that Sale could be ready in 2024, that outcome is not particularly likely.

"I refuse to give up on a 29 year old pitcher with Cy Young potential. Lucas Giolito will figure it out" - Boston Sports Enjoyer

With Lucas Giolito, the Sox can put an elite-level starter on their rotation, and not have to lose any more sleep wondering about Sale's recovery, or lack thereof.

2. Possible opt-out option

At just 29 years old, Giolito is very much in the prime of his career. A two-time Cy Young contender during his time with the Chicago White Sox, Giolito has also largely remained healthy over his career. However, his contract still contains an opt-out option after the first season. This ensures that Giolito can pitch within his capabilities and will not feel any additional pressure.

"6 minutes of Lucas Giolito highlights from earlier this season. Going to need Andrew Bailey to give Giolito the Kevin Gausman treatment." - Tyler Miliken

1. Relieving the relievers

Last year, Red Sox bullpen threw 655 innings, second only to the Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays in the AL. Although his numbers have dipped recently, Giolito can still be relied upon for 170 to 180 innings of work per year. If he is able to take some of the pressure off of the bullpen, then the ability for the Red Sox to win games will increase substantially.

