Lucas Giolito’s girlfriend gives 1-word reaction after Caitlin Clark gets surprisingly low All-Star votes from WNBA peers

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, gave a 1-word reaction yesterday after WNBA star Caitlin Clark received low All-Star votes from fellow WNBA players. Madalana used her platform to defend Clark receiving low votes.

After standing first in All-Star fan votes and third in All-Star media votes, Caitlin Clark ranked 9th when it came to All-Star votes from her fellow WNBA players. While this result stirred a debate on social media, Lucas Giolito's girlfriend uploaded a story on Instagram and defended Clark using 1-word.

She wrote:

"haters! 🤣"

You can check Madalana's Instagram story below:

Madalana's Instagram story [Image via Instagram - @mvds___]

While Lucas Giolito came to the defense of Caitlin Clark, her boyfriend is currently having a rough time in the MLB. After missing out on the 2024 season due to injury, Giolito has played just five games this season. His performances in these five games haven't been top-tier either, which is a concern for the Red Sox.

Lucas Giolito opens up on whether he wants to be traded

Boston Red Sox's Lucas Giolito clicked during the match against the Blue Jays [Image via Imagn]

As the trade deadline approaches, rumors about Lucas Giolito potentially being traded are doing the rounds. There are a growing number of Boston Red Sox fans who believe Giolito must be traded ahead of the deadline. However, the Red Sox pitcher has a different take on this.

While the 30-year-old has not been able to make the headlines with his pitching, he has done the same by showing loyalty. As per journalist Chris Cotillo, Giolito has made it clear that he does not want to be traded. The pitcher mentioned that he "loves it" with the Boston Red Sox.

Giolito said:

“I don’t want to be traded. I really love it here. I want to help this team win games to the end. I’m really pulling for us here.”

You can check what Giolito said in the tweet below:

Giolito made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Washington Nationals. A year later, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox and stayed with the team until 2023. In that year, the White Sox traded Giolito to the Los Angeles Angels, after which he played for the Cleveland Guardians before joining the Boston Red Sox.

