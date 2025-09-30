Lucas Giolito’s girlfriend Madalana aptly sums up Red Sox vs. Yankees upcoming Wild Card Series in 2-words

Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, had a perfect way to describe the highly anticipated wildcard matchups on offer this week. The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox lock horns on Wednesday for Game 1 of the wildcard series.On Tuesday, Madalana reshared a graphic dedicated to previewing the wildcard series. The photo involves several big names from both sides, including Yankees captain Aaron Boone, Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman, Jarren Duran, Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet. Madalana wrote:&quot;a movie (followed by a popcorn emoji.&quot;Madalana's Instagram storyThe best-of-3 wildcard round will be played at Yankee Stadium (New York) since the Yankees have home-field advantage. Game 1 on Tuesday is scheduled to start at 6:08 p.m. ET. Yankees: Left-hander Max Fried is expected to start Game 1 for the Bronx Bombers, while the Red Sox will have their own left-hander, Garrett Crochet, making his first postseason appearance.Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana reacts to interesting report of Yankee StadiumLucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, reshared a report from Yankee Stadium for fans. As per a screenshot shared, the tickets for the wildcard round have been restricted to those who reside in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The report said:&quot;Yankee Stadium is located in Bronx, New York. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania will be canceled without notice and refunds given.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMadalana understood the reason behind it as she sarcastically wrote:&quot;I get I'd be intimidated too.&quot;Madalana's Instagram storyPreviously, Madalana also updated that she's traveling to New York to support the Red Sox.Meanwhile, Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed that Lucas Giolito is dealing with an elbow issue and won’t be on the active Wild Card roster. Giolito was expected to be Boston’s starter if the series reached a Game 3, but that option is now off the table.