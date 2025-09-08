Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana drops 1-word verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancee Georgina Rodriguez after seeing her Netflix show

Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, reacted on Saturday to Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina's, Netflix show. It debuted in January 2022 and had three seasons, with the last one released in 2024. Titled &quot;I Am Georgina,&quot; the series was about her daily life, career as a model and businesswoman and her relationship with Ronaldo.The Boston Red Sox pitcher's girlfriend posted an Instagram story, sharing the cover of the Netflix series.&quot;Queen,&quot; Madalana wrote on Sunday.Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, reacted after watching Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancee, Georgina Rodriguez.(Via Instagram)She watched the first episode of season 1. It was about Georgina's first encounter with Ronaldo, and she flew to Paris to find her dress at Jean Paul Gaultier's atelier for Cannes.Madalana also posted a snap at Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday. It featured her wearing a cropped bralette paired with a black striped open shirt and black shorts. Giolito dressed casually in an oversized Balenciaga T-shirt with dark pants and glasses, showing his simple but relaxed style. They stood in front of a wine rack wall.&quot;🍷🍽️ ,&quot; Madalana wrote.Giolito dropped a two-word comment.&quot;My love,&quot; Giolito wrote.Lucas Giolito gushed over his girlfriend, Madalana, post (image credit: instagram/mvds___)Lucas Giolito’s girlfriend, Madalana, shared a carousel of photos from NYC tripLucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, posted a series of images of her New York City trip on Instagram on Aug. 25. The first image featured her in a white shirt with a grey mini skirt. She had a &quot;54,&quot; the Boston Red Sox pitcher's number, pendant on her neck.The photo was from the Italian restaurant Duomo51, where the couple enjoyed their evening together. Giolito kept his casual look with a white T-shirt, black trousers and glasses. Another snap was taken at Yankee Stadium during a Red Sox game.&quot;NYC 🌃🌉,&quot; Madalana wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex Bregman's wife, Reagan, dropped a comment.&quot;Love it all!&quot; Reagan wrote.Lucas Giolito’s girlfriend, Madalana 's post Reagan dropped three words (image credit: instagram/mvds___)The comment highlighted the tight bond between the partners of the Red Sox players. Mandelana shared the first picture of her and Giolito together in June 2024, and has since been featuring him in her Instagram posts.