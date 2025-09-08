  • home icon
  Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana drops 1-word verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancee Georgina Rodriguez after seeing her Netflix show

Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana drops 1-word verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancee Georgina Rodriguez after seeing her Netflix show

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 08, 2025 15:46 GMT
Lucas Giolito with his girlfriend Madalana and Cristiano Ronaldo with his fiancee Georgina .(Via Instagram)
Lucas Giolito with his girlfriend Madalana and Cristiano Ronaldo with his fiancee Georgina (image credits: instagram/georginagio, mvds___)

Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, reacted on Saturday to Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina's, Netflix show. It debuted in January 2022 and had three seasons, with the last one released in 2024. Titled "I Am Georgina," the series was about her daily life, career as a model and businesswoman and her relationship with Ronaldo.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher's girlfriend posted an Instagram story, sharing the cover of the Netflix series.

"Queen," Madalana wrote on Sunday.
Lucas Giolito&#039;s girlfriend, Madalana, reacted after watching Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s fiancee, Georgina Rodriguez.(Via Instagram)
Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, reacted after watching Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancee, Georgina Rodriguez.(Via Instagram)

She watched the first episode of season 1. It was about Georgina's first encounter with Ronaldo, and she flew to Paris to find her dress at Jean Paul Gaultier's atelier for Cannes.

Madalana also posted a snap at Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday. It featured her wearing a cropped bralette paired with a black striped open shirt and black shorts. Giolito dressed casually in an oversized Balenciaga T-shirt with dark pants and glasses, showing his simple but relaxed style. They stood in front of a wine rack wall.

"🍷🍽️ ," Madalana wrote.

Giolito dropped a two-word comment.

"My love," Giolito wrote.
Lucas Giolito gushed over his girlfriend, Madalana, post (image credit: instagram/mvds___)
Lucas Giolito gushed over his girlfriend, Madalana, post (image credit: instagram/mvds___)

Lucas Giolito’s girlfriend, Madalana, shared a carousel of photos from NYC trip

Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, posted a series of images of her New York City trip on Instagram on Aug. 25. The first image featured her in a white shirt with a grey mini skirt. She had a "54," the Boston Red Sox pitcher's number, pendant on her neck.

The photo was from the Italian restaurant Duomo51, where the couple enjoyed their evening together. Giolito kept his casual look with a white T-shirt, black trousers and glasses. Another snap was taken at Yankee Stadium during a Red Sox game.

"NYC 🌃🌉," Madalana wrote.
Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, dropped a comment.

"Love it all!" Reagan wrote.
Lucas Giolito&rsquo;s girlfriend, Madalana &#039;s post Reagan dropped three words (image credit: instagram/mvds___)
Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana 's post Reagan dropped three words (image credit: instagram/mvds___)

The comment highlighted the tight bond between the partners of the Red Sox players.

Mandelana shared the first picture of her and Giolito together in June 2024, and has since been featuring him in her Instagram posts.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

