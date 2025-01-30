Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana drops 3-word teary-eyed reaction as Spring Training nears

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito is looking to make his return to the mound this season. In the meantime though, he has been able to spend some time with his girlfriend Madalana during the offseason.

Madalana shared a photo on Instagram on Jan. 29 to remind everyone that Giolito would soon be getting back to work.

Madalana Lucas Giolito Story

The Boston Red Sox initially made an Instagram post, and they used Lucas Giolito in one of the photos. The official Instagram account for the Red Sox used the caption:

"Sunshine and baseball coming 🔜"

Madalana then shared that post on her Instagram story. She added a caption to encapsulate her feelings about being separated from her boyfriend with the onset of the new season.

"It's almost time," she wrote, followed by a teary-eyed emoji.

Lucas Giolito is hoping to resurrect his career with the Boston Red Sox after initially getting things started in Chicago.

Giolito missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing successful surgery to repair his UCL, and the Boston Red Sox have activated him from the injured list.

Lucas Giolito's girlfriend provides recap on 2024

Year 2024 was not a great one for Lucas Giolito as a Major League Baseball player, but his relationship with Madalana was able to grow.

Giolito has often credited Madalana for staying positive throughout his rehab, and the couple was able to enjoy memorable moments together. On Dec. 31, Madalana shared several photos on her Instagram page to recap the year that was.

The photos shared by Madalana show herself and Lucas Giolito spending time together at several big occasions. There is also plenty of affection being shown, and Giolito also shared his feelings with his comment on the post.

"2025 even better my love!

It's clear that Lucas Giolito is looking for another year with his girlfriend, but he is also hoping to find more success on the diamond. Giolito will be given a chance to earn a spot in the Boston Red Sox rotation, and Madalana will be there to support him.

