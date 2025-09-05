Lucas Giolito’s girlfriend Madalana shares exclusive preview with date night snaps, drops hilarious 2-word note for pitcher

All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito has found his groove with the Boston Red Sox this year after missing the 2024 season after undergoing an elbow surgery. While he has been dealing from the mound, Giolito enjoyed some personal time with his girlfriend Madalana this week.Giolito and Madalana went out to cool off as the Red Sox didn't play on Thursday. Madalana shared pictures from their date night in her Instagram story with one of the pictures featuring a hilarious stare from the Red Sox pitcher.&quot;Lmao babe,&quot; Madalana captioned the story.(Image source - Instagram)In another story, the duo shared a drink with Madalana captioning the post:&quot;Off day tings.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)After missing the entire season last year, Lucas Giolito has made a strong return with his girlfriend cheering from the stands on his starts at Fenway Park. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also travelled to New York for the team's high intensity rivalry series against the Yankees and shared pictures from her time at Yankee Stadium last month. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLucas Giolito revealed the abuse his girlfriend faces from bettorsGiolito revealed in a conversation with “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast in July that he talked to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred about the player's safety in the wake of sports betting boom.The Red Sox pitcher also shared his personal experience with bettors who'd abuse him even after a good game. Giolito said that his girlfriend has received “a lot of nasty s–t” from online bettors.“I’m getting messages after every game, even games where I pitch well, where they’re made at me because I hit the strikeout over instead of being under, or I was under instead of being over like prop bets – all these crazy things,&quot; Giolito said. &quot;And people put hundreds of dollars on it and they don’t have a lot of money, but they’re gambling it anyways because it’s a disease. They freak out.”The 31-year-old pitcher shared his concern over the safety of the players and urged MLB to take measures before a disgruntled fan takes it to the next level by assaulting a player over losing a bet.