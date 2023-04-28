Lucas Giolito is known as one of the most dialed-in pitchers in the MLB. However, as the ace recently revealed, nature called during an early-season start at the most inopportune of times.

Speaking to podcast host Chris Rose, Giolito recounted his experience during a recent bench-clearing brawl that saw his Chicago White Sox pitted against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The game, which occurred on April 9, saw a hard, late slide into home plate from Pirates O'Neil Cruz. After O'Neil was tagged by White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, words were exchanged and it was not long until the dugouts began to clear.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lucas Giolito confessed to Rose that he had in fact been in the bowels of PNC Park when the brawl was initiated. He did not realize what was going on until it was too late to join the bench-emptying debacle.

"So that one in particular I'm kind of embarrassed about. I was inside the clubhouse taking a p*ss. I walk out, I look up at the TV I'm like 'Oh F**k!" And go running as fast as I can out the clubhouse door, down the steps, up the dugout and out onto the field."

Chris Rose Sports @ChrisRoseSports Lucas Giolito had to sprint from the urinal when the benches cleared between the White Sox and Pirates Lucas Giolito had to sprint from the urinal when the benches cleared between the White Sox and Pirates https://t.co/bmAXqf5Z9x

"Lucas Giolito had to sprint from the urinal when the benches cleared between the White Sox and Pirates" - Chris Rose Sports

According to Giolito, he was informed of the events transpiring on the field by a TV in the visitor's clubhouse. Despite not making the start, the 28-year old was eager to support his teammates.

Instead of Giolito, it was Michael Kopech who began the game on the mound for his team. Giolito credits the "deep Texas" nature of Kopech's remarks to the succeeding batter that sent things over the edge and began the fisticuffs.

Although he began his career as a member of the Washington Nationals, Giolito has been a member of the White Sox since the 2017 season. In 2019, he pitched a league-best 3 complete games, 2 of which being shutouts.

Ironically, it was the Pittsburgh Pirates who were on the receiving end of Giolito's no-hitter, which occurred in August of the shortened 2020 season. The 13-strikeouts appearance made Lucas Giolito the 19th player to throw a no-hitter in a Chicago White Sox uniform.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 THE FINAL OUT!



Congrats to Lucas Giolito on tossing the 304th no-hitter in MLB history! THE FINAL OUT! Congrats to Lucas Giolito on tossing the 304th no-hitter in MLB history! https://t.co/OT5RXmGLcA

"THE FINAL OUT! Congrats to Lucas Giolito on tossing the 304th no-hitter in MLB history!" - Baseball Quotes

Lucas Giolito's tale reminds us how quickly things can happen

When Giolito descended into the clubhouse to relieve himself, the last thing on the former All-Star's mind was the possibility of an impending meelee on the diamond.

Although his story is as taboo as it is entertaining, young pitchers should heed the warning that even for the world's best, there are no moments of rest.

Poll : 0 votes