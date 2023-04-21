Lucas Giolito Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Chicago White Sox struggling pitcher

Few pitchers in the MLB are as frustrating and confusing as Lucas Giolito. The Chicago White Sox starter has shown glimpses of superstardom but has also ranked among the worst pitchers in baseball. The 28-year-old starter has been one of the least consistent starters in the Majors, posting a 6.13 ERA in 2018, only to follow that with a 3.41 ERA and an All-Star appearance in 2019.

So far this season with the Chicago White Sox, Giolito has continued this run of inconsistency, posting a 1-1 record with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts. As frustrating as he may be, the dazzling potential is still there inside the pitcher, which could make him an interesting trade target for teams that believe they can "fix" him.

While there is no guarantee that the White Sox will move on from their pitcher, Lucas Giolito's pending unrestricted free agency will loom over their season. If Chicago is outside of playoff contention as the trade deadline approaches, the club may elect to shake up the roster, with Giolito as a top candidate to be moved.

Here is a closer look at three potential landing spots for Giolito if the Chicago White Sox decide to move on.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be seen a the ideal candidate for Lucas Giolito

Something must be something in the water at Dodger Stadium as the club has become notorious for getting the most out of their pitchers. Last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned journeyman Tyler Anderson into an All-Star. If they can do that with Anderson, imagine what the club could get out of the young Giolito.

"Giolito 1 year prove it deal back home with the Dodgers is gonna be sick" - @MarkPriorRBW

Depending on what the White Sox will be looking for in return, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a plethora of prospects that could be intriguing to Chicago. Lucas Giolito in the Dodgers' blue could help the starter land a lucrative deal in free agency.

The Texas Rangers could bolster their rotation if Giolito becomes available

The Texas Rangers have been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency and the trade market in recent years, so it would be unsurprising if they pursued Lucas Giolito. The Rangers find themselves at the top of the American League West with a 12-6 record and may look to load up for a deep postseason run.

Jimmy @FlynnJimmy__ Bold take: Lucas Giolito gets traded to the Texas Rangers Bold take: Lucas Giolito gets traded to the Texas Rangers

"Bold take: Lucas Giolito gets traded to the Texas Rangers" - @FlynnJimmy__

While the Rangers rotation has been solid this season, recent injury concerns with ace Jacob deGrom may force the front office to add pitching depth. The back of the rotation has been solid but could leave room for improvement. Andrew Heaney, Nathan Eovaldi, and the aforementioned deGrom have all battled through injuries in their careers, so acquiring Giolito may be in the team's best interest.

The San Diego Padres always find themselves in trade rumors

At this point, it's impossible to rule the San Diego Padres out of any trade rumors, which leads us to Lucas Giolito. Similar to the Rangers and Dodgers, the San Diego Padres are among the top contenders for the World Series this season, yet they could use a boost to their pitching rotation.

Lucas Giolito could join a loaded rotation of veterans that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, and Blake Snell. San Diego's all-in approach may continue if Giolito becomes available.

