"Luckiest day of my life" - Alex Rodriguez once described the story behind his first encounter with Jennifer Lopez on the Ellen Show 

In April of 2018, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez guest starred on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with actress and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. It was Alex's first time on the comedy talk show and he narrated his first meeting with pop icon Jennifer Lopez.

Not beating around the bush, Ellen quizzed Alex Rodriguez about his first encounter with J.Lo. and asked:

"I have to ask you, because when Jen was here, when you all first got together, I asked her about her side of the story of how y'all met. So, I want to hear your side of how you met."

Alex Rodriguez responded by saying:

"So, I describe it as the luckiest day of my life."

He continued:

"I was having a lunch with two women from my office and we then jumped into a room and had a conference call. It was very complicated. Anyways, long story short, I'm walking outside and I forget where I parked my car. I have no idea and for 10 or 12 minutes, I'm sitting there. And I'm kind of getting upset now because I'm like, how can I?"

"Well, anyway, someone taps me on the shoulder and I turn around, and I do not recognize this person and it's Jennifer. But she's dressed up as Harley from Shades of Blue and she's in her jeans and her big boots and it took me about four or five seconds and she said, 'It's Jennifer, it's Jennifer.' I was so embarrassed and then I got a little nervous."

A-Rod went on to share that Jennifer asked him to reach out on her number. After returning home, he did, and the rest is history.

Ellen DeGeneres was not convinced by Alex Rodriguez's version

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

After Alex shared how he met his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, Ellen claimed that Jennifer Lopez narrated a different story. Ellen said:

"Totally, different story. She says you went up to her and you approached her at the table and started talking. I'm pretty sure. Maybe I'm remembering it wrong. But in, that was just, that's what she said, she said you approached her."

Alex interjected, saying:

"You know what's funny is Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, her partner was the one who saw me first, which I can't believe it, because she knows nothing about baseball. And then Jennifer saw it and, you know, minutes later, we saw her outside."

Ellen responded:

"Well, one of you is lying."

Ultimately, Jennifer validated Rodriguez's narration when he called her on FaceTime in the second half of the show. Unfortunately, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer parted ways in April of 2021, two years after their engagement in 2019.

Jennifer Lopez is currently married to Academy Award winner Ben Affleck. Meanwhile, Alex was dating fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett, but recently, the pair have called it quits.

