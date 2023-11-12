"Luckily Justin has only ever played in orange and blue team" - Kate Upton reveals must-haves in her game day bag

Kate Upton unveiled everything she carries to a game in her bag when Justin Verlander starts on the mound. The actress took to Instagram to show off the many essentials and accessories in her game-day bag.

Between his time with the New York Mets and back with the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander had a mixed season. Despite the fact that he was more or less able to keep his good form alive, team success eluded him first in New York and then failed to win the ALCS in Houston. However, amid all this, his wife, Kate Upton, has been a regular face in the stands.

On Instagram, Upton revealed all her secret items in her purse. She started the video sporting an Astros jacket and a bright orange handbag in front of her. She said she has been able to experiment mostly with blue and orange bags because of Justin's choice of teams in the last few seasons.

"Luckily Justin has only ever played in orange and blue team," Upton said.

She then pulled out a large water flask and a few cans of alcoholic beverages. When it gets too loud, Upton pulls out neon-colored headphones to shield their daughter's ears. She also drew out her baby's drink, a pocket lip balm, and her game day pass, as well as plenty of snacks.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are fan favorites in Houston

Astros fans were happy when their ace pitcher, Justin Verlander, returned to the team following a brief stint with the Mets. During the trade deadline, the Astros needed to reinforce their starting rotation and bring back the three-time Cy Young winner.

Along with Justin, Kate Upton, who is a big fan favorite in the city, also made her much-anticipated return. Fans had shown their happiness back in August, as they had taken to social media to describe her as the "Queen of Houston."