Luis Arraez injury: Everything on the nasty collision in Padres vs. Astros game

The San Diego Padres avoided a series sweep against the Houston Astros after a 3-2 on Sunday. However, the win came at a cost as star infielder Luis Arraez was hospitalized after a nasty collision in the series finale.

Ad

During the first inning of the game, Luis Arraez laid a sacrifice bunt and dashed toward the base. Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubón, who ran to cover first base, collided with Arraez.

The Padres infielder reportedly hit his head during the collision and remained on the ground for a few minutes before medical trainers stretchered him off with a brace around his neck.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Luis Arraez was sent to a local hospital for further tests and he didn't return to the game after his collision. Following the conclusion of the game, Padres manager Mike Shildt updated on Arraez's condition.

“Best-case scenario with Luis,” Shildt said. “Obviously, very scary. We think he’s, for the most part, out of the woods. More time will tell, but the initial testing is very favorable.

Ad

"No fractures of any sort. I mean he got a little bit of a laceration on his jawline, so we are worried about his jaw. We are worried about his cervical (spine) region. Everything was clear, stable on the initial testing."

Mauricio Dubon says Luis Arraez collision was accidental

The Astros second baseman was one of the players checking up on Luis Arraez after the nasty collision. Dubon, who came out unscathed, said the collision was accidental, with both players trying to make it to the bag.

Ad

“I tried to stay on the bag. It was full speed. I just braced myself and closed my eyes. I couldn’t move anywhere or anything, so that’s why I just tried to take it,” Dubón said. "There’s nothing I could have done. I braced myself. I thought I was going to get the worst out of it. I’m not a big guy. It just happened.”

While Arraez was replaced by Gavin Sheets in Sunday's series finale, it'll be interesting to see if the reigning National League batting champion will be available for the series opener against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More