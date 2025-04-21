Luis Arraez injury: Everything on the nasty collision in Padres vs. Astros game

The San Diego Padres avoided a series sweep against the Houston Astros after a 3-2 on Sunday. However, the win came at a cost as star infielder Luis Arraez was hospitalized after a nasty collision in the series finale.
During the first inning of the game, Luis Arraez laid a sacrifice bunt and dashed toward the base. Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubón, who ran to cover first base, collided with Arraez.
The Padres infielder reportedly hit his head during the collision and remained on the ground for a few minutes before medical trainers stretchered him off with a brace around his neck.
Luis Arraez was sent to a local hospital for further tests and he didn't return to the game after his collision. Following the conclusion of the game, Padres manager Mike Shildt updated on Arraez's condition.
“Best-case scenario with Luis,” Shildt said. “Obviously, very scary. We think he’s, for the most part, out of the woods. More time will tell, but the initial testing is very favorable.
"No fractures of any sort. I mean he got a little bit of a laceration on his jawline, so we are worried about his jaw. We are worried about his cervical (spine) region. Everything was clear, stable on the initial testing."
Mauricio Dubon says Luis Arraez collision was accidental
The Astros second baseman was one of the players checking up on Luis Arraez after the nasty collision. Dubon, who came out unscathed, said the collision was accidental, with both players trying to make it to the bag.
“I tried to stay on the bag. It was full speed. I just braced myself and closed my eyes. I couldn’t move anywhere or anything, so that’s why I just tried to take it,” Dubón said. "There’s nothing I could have done. I braced myself. I thought I was going to get the worst out of it. I’m not a big guy. It just happened.”
While Arraez was replaced by Gavin Sheets in Sunday's series finale, it'll be interesting to see if the reigning National League batting champion will be available for the series opener against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.