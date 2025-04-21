Luis Arraez provides injury update after being carted off on a stretcher during Padres vs Astros game

The San Diego Padres had a scary moment during Sunday's game against the Houston Astros when Luis Arraez had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after a collision with Mauricio Dubon. The Padres' medical team rushed in to examine the designated hitter before carting him off the field on a stretcher.

The incident occurred early in the game during Luis Arraez's at-bat in the first inning. The Venezuelan bunted a Framber Vladez pitch towards first baseman Christian Walker and attempted to take first base, where he ran into second baseman Mauricio Dubon. After the collision, Arraez went down awkwardly and appeared to be unconscious on the ground.

Following a quick examination on the ground, Arraez was taken off the field on a stretcher. A few hours after the game, Luis Arraez provided an update on his situation through a post on Instagram and thanked all his well-wishers through a caption that said:

"As you saw, I had to leave tonight’s game on a stretcher after a collision during a play. I was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital, where I underwent the necessary medical tests. Thankfully, there is nothing to worry about. I’m currently resting and plan to rejoin the team this Monday."

"I truly appreciate all your prayers and kind messages. I want to thank the medical and paramedic staff of both the Padres and the Astros, as well as those who took care of me at the hospital. Most importantly, I thank God for His protection—I’m doing well now."

The Padres went on to win the game 3-2, with Fernando Tatis Jr. scoring on an error in the first before Gavin Sheets added a RBI single in the third. While the Astros fought back to 2-2, Tatis Jr. blasted a go-ahead homer in the seventh, which was enough to secure the victory.

Padres manager Mike Schildt gives update on Luis Arraez injury vs Astros

When Luis Arraez was taken off the field on a stretcher on Sunday, it looked very serious for the San Diego Padres' designated hitter. Luckily, further medical examination revealed no serious injury.

Speaking about Arraez's current state on 97.3 The Fan radio after the game, manager Mike Schildt said:

"Best case scenario with Luis, obviously very scary. We think he's for the most part out of the woods. Time will tell, but the initial testing is very favorable."

Arraez remains an important part of the Padres' lineup, recording a .287 average with 3 home runs and 7 RBIs so far in the MLB season. As of now, he is expected to be back on the team as early as Monday.

