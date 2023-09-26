Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez shared a heartwarming father-son moment with his dad Ernesto after Arraez's father watched him play baseball live for the first time since he was 14.

Sharing his feelings about the heartwarming moment, Arraez's father said:

"He was scouted and sent to the Dominican Republic when he was 14. I was never able to see my son play since then. Today is the first time I get to see him play professionally. That's always been my dream."

Arreaz also shared his experience of having his dad around:

"It's the first time that they are in the United States. I'm giving him a great gift just as he's giving me a great gift. I'm thankful to God for all these opportunities and I can't wait for my mother to get here and watch me play, enjoy the game and win."

Arraez is undoubtedly one of the best hitters today. Notably, he is close to being the first player in American League/National League history to win the batting crown in both leagues in consecutive seasons.

Luis Arraez takes after his father

Ernesto advised Luis to aim for left field because he believed there were hits there. With that outlook, Luis became "La Regadera" or "The Sprinkler," sprinkling balls all over the field:

"I said, 'OK, if you're going to hit lefty, just stick to it,'" Ernesto said via Marlins interpreter Luis Dorante Jr. "I taught him how to catch the ball, how to field before he was part of the league, because when we were going to sign him up, the tournament already started, so we needed to find time.

"I used to finish work at 6 [P.M.] from driving as a bus driver, and then dedicated two to four hours with him practicing after work."

The Venezuelan international made his Major League Baseball debut in 2019 with the Minnesota Twins after signing with them as an international free agency in 2013. Arráez was an All-Star in 2022 and received the Silver Slugger Award and American League Batting Title.

He was dealt to the Marlins by the Twins during the 2022–2023 winter.