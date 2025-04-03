San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez went deep for the first time this season, blasting a solo shot off Cleveland Guardians starter Logan Allen in the Padres’ 7-0 win on Wednesday.

Arraez’s bomb came in the fourth inning, putting the Padres up 1-0. The homer drew plenty of admiration from fans, but one fan in particular had the biggest reaction of all. Arraez’s wife Glady showed her love and appreciation for the Friars’ slugging first baseman with a heartfelt social media post.

Here’s a look at what Luis Arraez’s wife posted on IG:

Luis Arraez's wife Gladys reacts to Padres star's 1st homer of the season vs. Guardians - Source: IG

The Spanish-language caption states:

“Dios te bendiga mi amor!”

This translates to:

“God bless you my love!”

Additionally, the post includes a message of appreciation, saying:

“Thank you Jesus.”

Arraez went 1-for-5 in the game. Despite the slow start, the former NL batting champion will hopefully get back on track as the Padres look to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West crown this season.

Luis Arraez getting plenty of support from loving family

Luis Arraez is among the Majors’ best hitters, but he’s also a devoted family man. He has been consistently spotted alongside his wife, Glady Penalver, and his three children taking part in family activities and special occasions.

Luis and Gladys Arraez were married in 2016 before the slugger reached the Majors with the Minnesota Twins. During Luis Arraez’s tenure with the Twins, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres, his loving wife and family have been alongside him the entire way.

Here’s a look at the Arraez family fully clad in Padres’ gear:

The touching family photos underscore how much wife Gladys and Arraez's three daughters - Emma, Esther and Esthela - mean to the Venezuelan ballplayer’s life. The series of family photos are a testament to the love and devotion Arraez has for his young family.

Fans and followers can catch up with Gladys on social media. She frequently posts about her life and family, such as this romantic getaway she and Luis went on earlier this year in Paris.

Gladys Penalver will surely dazzle fans with more looks and insights into the Arraez household as the season wears on. With the Padres in the thick of the NL West race, fans and followers will be hearing plenty from the smooth-hitting Venezuelan first baseman and his beautiful family.

