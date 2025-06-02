Luis Arraez's wife Gladys reveals her reset location, and it has a Donald Trump connection 

While Luis Arraez is playing for the San Diego Padres, his wife Gladys and their three daughters Emma, Esther and Esthela are in Florida during the summer. Gladys is seemingly taking a little hiatus from her daily routine before getting back to the rigors of regular life as a mom and wife.

On Sunday, Gladys posted photos from her getaway in Florida. In one photo, she can be seen posing on a balcony overlooking the ocean. She was at Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach. She captioned her Instagram post:

“My place to disconnect ❤️🌊☀️😈,” suggesting she's having a relaxed time.

Gladys was standing against the backdrop of the Atlantic in a high-rise building. She wore an ivory halter mini dress. The outfit features a deep keyhole cutout, a cinched waist, and a tiered ruffled skirt. She complimented the outfit with platform heels, gold accessories, and soft, loose waves in her hair.

The Trump International Beach Resort, which is just north of Miami, is known for its oceanfront views and luxury amenities.

Luis Arraez's wife Gladys shares heartfelt moments amid Padres star's eventful season

While Luis Arraez is in San Diego playing at Petco Park, Gladys and their three daughters — Emma, Esther and Esthela — reside in Miami during the offseason. Amid the hectic MLB schedule, Gladys and the daughters travel to attend the games of Arraez.

Earlier in May, when the Padres traveled to the Big Apple to play a three-game series against the Yankees, Gladys brought the girls to New York for two days to be with Luis.

"It means a lot,” Luis said. “Even just seeing my daughters for two days -- it’s not enough. But I see my daughters, and it makes me happy.”

In April, the couple celebrated Luis's 28th birthday. Gladys shared a heartfelt message on social media:

"Happy birthday, my love! May God bless you, I feel deep love and admiration for you. May you have a thousand more years. I love and miss you!"

On the season, Arraez is hitting .289 with three home runs, two stolen bases and 21 RBIs.

