Luis Arraez's wife Gladys turns up glamor in black two-piece and high heels, captivating the Padres slugger

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 07, 2025 14:13 GMT
Luiz Arraez with his family.(Via Instagram)
Luiz Arraez with his family.(Credit: Gladys/Instagram)

San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez's wife, Gladys, posted a mirror selfie clip on Sunday in an all-black deep plunging halter-style top with a ruffled layered mini skirt.

She carried a shiny, sparkling handbag and paired it with black strappy high heels and open hair. Gladys highlights the outfit by Fashion Nova, a brand known for its bold and trendy outfits. She captioned it

"@fashionnova #outfit #fashiongram 🖤" and added the song "Angel" from Grupo Frontera.
After a while, Luis dropped a reaction on her post:

"❤️🔥😍".
Luis Arraez reacted on his wife Gladys glamour post on social media platform.(Via Instagram)
Luis Arraez reacted on his wife Gladys glamour post on social media platform.(Via Instagram)

The couple were married in 2016 and is from Venezuela. Six days earlier, Galdys posted a mirror selfie clip in a black lace shirt layered over a black broad strap bralette, paired with a black mini skirt. She completed her look with silver knee-length boots and showcased her flair for trendy fashion. Glady captioned it:

"🖤" and added the song "La Corriente" by Bad Bunny and Tony Dize.

Luis Arraez and Glady posted a sweet carousel of family snapshots

On August 5, the Arraez couple shared a series of images on their social media platform. The first shot features Luiz, Glady and their three daughters: Emma Luisna (8), Esther (6) and Esthela (2).

The family of six wore Padres jerseys. The last image features Glady and her three daughters wearing pink customized jackets imprinted with "Arraez 4" on the back of the jackets. The caption read:

"Familia."

Luis Arraez once appreciated his family after his trade from the Miami Marlins, saying:

"Every bit of credit I give it to her, give it to my wife. ... Her, my three beautiful daughters, they supported me a lot. They support me always."

In 2025, Luis Arraez is batting .287 with seven home runs and 54 RBIs.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

