Luis Arraez's wife Gladys turns up glamor in black two-piece and high heels, captivating the Padres slugger

San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez's wife, Gladys, posted a mirror selfie clip on Sunday in an all-black deep plunging halter-style top with a ruffled layered mini skirt.She carried a shiny, sparkling handbag and paired it with black strappy high heels and open hair. Gladys highlights the outfit by Fashion Nova, a brand known for its bold and trendy outfits. She captioned it &quot;@fashionnova #outfit #fashiongram 🖤&quot; and added the song &quot;Angel&quot; from Grupo Frontera. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter a while, Luis dropped a reaction on her post:&quot;❤️🔥😍&quot;.Luis Arraez reacted on his wife Gladys glamour post on social media platform.(Via Instagram)The couple were married in 2016 and is from Venezuela. Six days earlier, Galdys posted a mirror selfie clip in a black lace shirt layered over a black broad strap bralette, paired with a black mini skirt. She completed her look with silver knee-length boots and showcased her flair for trendy fashion. Glady captioned it: &quot;🖤&quot; and added the song &quot;La Corriente&quot; by Bad Bunny and Tony Dize.Luis Arraez and Glady posted a sweet carousel of family snapshotsOn August 5, the Arraez couple shared a series of images on their social media platform. The first shot features Luiz, Glady and their three daughters: Emma Luisna (8), Esther (6) and Esthela (2).The family of six wore Padres jerseys. The last image features Glady and her three daughters wearing pink customized jackets imprinted with &quot;Arraez 4&quot; on the back of the jackets. The caption read: &quot;Familia.&quot;Luis Arraez once appreciated his family after his trade from the Miami Marlins, saying:&quot;Every bit of credit I give it to her, give it to my wife. ... Her, my three beautiful daughters, they supported me a lot. They support me always.&quot;In 2025, Luis Arraez is batting .287 with seven home runs and 54 RBIs.