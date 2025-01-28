Luis Arraez's wife Gladys turns up glamor in leather crop top and skirt 

Luis Arraez and his wife Gladys have returned from their Paris trip. The San Diego Padres star exchanged vows with Gladys in 2016. The two are parents to three daughters.

Gladys and her family stay in Doral and she also models in her downtime. She keeps posting photos in stylish outfits.

On Monday, Gladys set Instagram on fire with her latest fashion-forward look. She wore a sleek black leather crop top adorned with fur details and paired with a matching flared skirt. Gladys completed her look with glittering silver thigh-high boots. She accessorized minimally, carrying a black Prada handbag with a silver chain strap.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gladys Instagram story

Significance of November month in Luis Arraez's family

Luis Arraez's "princesses" were born in November: Emma (born in 2017), Esther (born in 2019) and Esthela (born in 2023).

Thus, whenever the month arrives, the family celebrates with a great deal of enthusiasm. In November, Arraez posted a photo of his family in color-coordinated outfits on Instagram and highlighted the month's significance in the caption.

"November is a magical month in our home because we get to celebrate the birthdays of my three wonderful princesses: Emma, Esther, and Esthela! Happy birthday to my little stars! You fill my life with joy and unforgettable moments every single day. Gos bless you all!" Arraez wrote.

Sadly for him, Arraez couldn't help the San Diego Padres in November when generally the World Series closes off. The Padres had an intense NLDS clash with divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. They even took a 2–1 lead in the series before dropping the final two games in shutout fashion.

For his part, Arraez batted .314 with 200 hits, four homers and 46 RBIs in 150 regular season games in 2024. His numbers dipped in the postseason with him hitting .226 with seven hits and four runs scored in seven games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback