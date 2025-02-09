  • home icon
Luis Arraez & wife Gladys enjoy sandy beach getaway with their daughters ahead of Spring Training 2025

By Safeer M S
Modified Feb 09, 2025 13:08 GMT
Luis Arraez with wife Gladys (Source - Instagram/@gladysgaby)

Padres star Luis Arraez and his family recently enjoyed a beach date before spring training. Arraez's wife, Gladys Penalver de Arraez, is a model with over 50,000 Instagram followers. She frequently showcases her fashion sense and snippets from her life on social media.

Gladys shared several Instagram stories on Saturday, two from their beach outing and two indoors. She wore a black swimsuit and paired the swimwear with a matching coat and a hat, while Arraez kept it casual in blue shorts.

Luis Arraez's wife's Instagram story (Source - @gladysgaby)

Both completed their looks with sunglasses as they enjoyed their time by the shore. The second photo was a selfie taken by Gladys.

Luis Arraez's wife's Instagram story (Source - @gladysgaby)

The next two photos were taken indoors. The first was a mirror selfie by Gladys, featuring their three daughters, followed by a photo of the couple. Arraez and his wife twinned in black outfits; Gladys in a chic minidress, while the Padres star wore a black shirt with jeans. Their elder daughters matched in pink outfits, while their youngest, cradled in Gladys' arms, wore a multicolored dress.

Luis Arraez's wife's Instagram stories (Source - @gladysgaby)

Arraez's relationship with his wife began long before his professional baseball career. The couple have three daughters; Emma, Esther, and Esthela.

Luis Arraez's wife Gladys Penalver recaps French vacation with the Padres star

On Jan. 17, Luis Arraez’s wife, Gladys, shared an Instagram post recapping their romantic getaway in France. Arraez expressed his love with a simple three-word reaction in the comment section, while former Padres teammate Tanner Scott's wife, Maddie, also chimed in.

The first photo captured the couple atop a building, cozied up together. Arraez looked sharp in black sunglasses, a tee, jeans, a coat, and a Christ pendant, while Gladys wore a furry coat, spandex leggings, a flat wool cap, and a stylish waist handbag.

"I love you ❤️," Arraez commented.
"😍," - Maddie Scott reacted.
Comments section of the Instagram post

The second photo was a selfie taken by Gladys in the same outfits, followed by a third snap of the couple posing before the Jesus Christ statue inside Notre Dame Cathedral.

The fourth image featured a full-length mirror selfie of Gladys, while the fifth was a similar shot, but with the couple dressed in matching white robes. The final snap was another selfie of the duo standing before the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
