Luis Garcia Free Agency Update: Angels sign veteran reliever to a one-year contract

Latest reports have confirmed that the Los Angeles Angels have signed veteran reliever Luis Garcia on a one-year, $4,25 million deal as a free agent on Tuesday. The seasoned pitcher spent the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres and entered free agency at the end of last season. Now, it has been confirmed that the Angels have swept him up as a short-term reinforcement to their bullpen for next season.

Luis Garcia was originally signed as an amateur free agent by the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2004 and went on to spend six seasons in the minor leagues under the organization. He then joined the Philadelphia Phillies as a minor league pitcher for two years in 2011 and was finally called up to the major leagues in 2013. After a healthy spell in Philadelphia, Garcia was traded to the LA Angels in 2018 and became a free agent after one year with them.

Since then, Garcia has gone on to play for several major league teams, including the Texas Rangers, the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres. With the Padres, he signed a two-year contract ahead of the 2022 season and saw it through before becoming a free agent again. Now, he will make a return to the Angels after signing a one-year contract worth $4.25 million with them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Where does Luis Garcia fit in within the LA Angels bullpen?

The Los Angeles Angels signing veteran reliever Luis Garcia for the next MLB season is a clear indication of the club strengthening its bullpen with some much-needed experience. Having spent the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres, Garcia recorded a 4.07 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 61 appearances in the 2023 season.

While he primarily served as a middle-reliever for the Padres last year, he was expected to be an experienced presence alongside young reliever Carlos Estevez. He helped guide the Padres to an NLCS in 2022 and proves he still has a valuable arm in him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.