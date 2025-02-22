Luis Gil drops 3-word reaction to Gerrit Cole, CC Sabathia, Roger Clemens & other Yankees stars posing together

Luis Gil is currently in Florida at Spring Training as he prepares for the 2025 season. Spring Training is a time for current players to gear up for the year, but it's also a time when former players stop by for a visit.

Ad

That was the case on Feb. 22 as Luis Gil and the rest of the 2025 New York Yankees were able to spend time with legends of the franchise. The Yankees posted several photos on Instagram of the reunion and had a perfect caption to celebrate the occasion.

"Pinstripes are forever." -@yankees captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Starting pitchers Roger Clemens and CC Sabathia were among the former stars who were in attendance, and they spent time with Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole.

Gil and Cole are two key starting pitchers for the team and they were given the chance to pose for some pictures with the legends.

"Surrounded by legends" -Luis Gil captioned.

Luis Gil with Gerrit Cole, Roger Clemens, CC Sabathia

Luis Gil was able to get in on some photos, and he shared those on his own personal Instagram page. He is trying to become the next New York Yankees star on the mound, and his career has gotten off to a great start.

Ad

In 2024, Luis Gil posted a 15-7 record on the mound, while also posting a very solid ERA of just 3.50 in the American League East.

Luis Gil praises teammate Gerrit Cole for providing valuable lessons

Luis Gil was named American League Rookie of the Year following the 2024 season, and he will be taking on a bigger role in 2025. After winning the award, Gil had some high praise for teammate Gerrit Cole and spoke about that relationship on the "Foul Territory" podcast.

Ad

"Gerrit (Cole) has been a great influence on me. He has taught me a lot. He has taught me how to handle the situations and the emotions when I'm on the mound and how to attack hitters, and I hope I keep learning from Gerrit in the near future," Gil said through his interpreter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Luis Gil has had an opportunity to learn from other Yankees legends during Spring Training, and that should lead to an even better 2025 season for the right-hander.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback