Luis Gil sets record with longest streak in Yankees history after 7th straight dominant start

Filling in the shoes of Gerrit Cole, who was sidelined at the start of the season, Luis Gil has asserted himself to be the face of the Yankees rotation, and his recent stretch is shattering records.

Just last month, he was named to the AL Rookie pitcher of the month, Gil's latest start against the Minnesota Twins now have him in the Yankees history books.

On Tuesday, Gil pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and three walks while striking out six. This was his seventh straight start where he pitched 6.0 or more innings while not allowing more than one run.

This is the longest streak in the Yankees' rich pitching history, and he's not yet finished.

Luis Gil's scoreless front was followed by relievers who held up their end of the bargain and led the Yankees to a 5-1 victory over the Twins in their series opener.

After his 12th start of the season, Gil has improved his season ERA to 1.82 as he builds a serious case for him starting the All-Star game.

He's still a rookie, and that means he will give tough competition to the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Paul Skenes and Shota Imanaga.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone impressed with development of Luis Gil

MLB: Game Two: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

After Luis Gil posted stellar numbers in the month of May, he was named the American League Pitcher of the month.

Luis Gil had a clean 6-0 record in six starts, where he posted an ERA of 0.70. He also became the only pitcher in Yankees history to have had the lowest ERA (1.99) through their first 11 starts of the season.

Yankees manager Aaron Bonne raved about his development, feeling that he has done well for the club this season.

“I’ve been excited about just what a good pro he’s turning into and what a good routine he’s starting to develop and how he attacks the weight room now and the training room and the classroom,” Boone said.

“Those are things he’s really moved the needle on and become really good at, as well as being coachable through all this. Yeah, he’s had a ton of success, but there have been bumps along the way within an outing that I feel like he’s really learned from.”

The Yankees rotation will soon see another addition in Gerrit Cole, who is fresh off a rehab start with the Somerset Patriots and could soon fill the void in June left by fellow ace Clarke Schmidt.

