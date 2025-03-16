"Luis Gill, that’s a knee slapper" - Fans react to Yankees pitcher joining elite MLB Gold patch crew ft. Shohei Ohtani & Aaron Judge

MLB introduced a special Gold patch for the 2025 season in association with Topps, Fanatics and Nike. Six MLB stars will wear the patch on their jersey in the upcoming season.

Ad

The patch honors MLB's top award winners from last year; Shohei Ohtani (National League MVP), Aaron Judge (American League MVP), Chris Sale (National League Cy Young winner), Tarik Skubal (American League Cy Young winner), Paul Skenes (NL Rookie of the Year) and Luis Gil (AL Rookie of the Year).

However, fans weren't too pleased to see Yankees ace Luis Gil name among the high-profile entities. They expressed their opinion on X, writing:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Luis Gil 🤣🤣🤣🤣 that’s a knee slapper."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Luis Gil??? Are you serious..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although fans were skeptical about Gil's inclusion, the Yankees ace merited his inclusion after his stellar rookie season earned him the AL Rookie of the Year award last year.

Some fans appreciated the MLB's new idea.

"This is actually fire," wrote a fan.

"That's so sick," wrote another fan.

A fan had a different take on the collaboration:

"Should be the reigning champions who get the gold logo, not individual…name on the front is more important than the name on the back!"

Ad

The logo will feature on the back of the aforementioned six players' jerseys throughout the season. According to MLB.com, 10 patches from each player's game-worn jersey will be turned into trading cards. The Logoman trading cards will also be autographed by the players.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is the first among the six players to rock the Gold logo as he played with the custom jersey during the team's exhibition game in Tokyo against the Yomiuri Giants at Tokyo Dome.

Ad

Luis Gil will rock the MLB Gold patch after his return from injury later this year

The reigning AL Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil will have to wait to wear the new Gold patch introduced by MLB since the Yankees ace has been ruled out of action for three months.

Gil sustained a lat injury during Spring Training and has been shut down for at least six months. While Gil's injury was a big setback for the team, the Bronx Bombers received a body blow earlier this month after Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow, ruling him out for the entire 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback