Luis Robert Jr. Trade Rumors: 3 landing spots for White Sox slugger amid dismal season

When Luis Robert Jr. first broke into MLB, the flashy Cuban made the White Sox' six-year, $50 million investment in him look well-worthwhile. After finishing second in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2020, Robert Jr. broke out with 38 home runs and 80 RBIs in 2023 to win a Silver Slugger and an All-Star appearance.

However, not even Robert Jr. has been immune from his team's morbid fortunes this season. As a member of the most poorly-performing team in MLB this year, Luis Robert Jr. has been sidelined for all but seven games with a hip flexor issue, and has hit just .214 over the 29 plate appearances that he has managed.

Now, with the White Sox still in dire straights, and Robert's deal set to expire at the end of 2025, trading the 26 year-old is looking like an increasingly appealing option. Today, we are examining some destinations for Sox GM Chris Getz to send Robert Jr.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top three trade destinations for Luis Robert Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays

Although the Toronto Blue Jays are last in the AL East, the mood north of the border is not one of resignation, but rather of an enduring feeling that the postseason is still in reach. Toronto re-signed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier to a one-year deal this offseason. However, Kiermaier is hitting just .206, while All-Star right fielder George Springer is exhibiting plate struggles of his own.

Expand Tweet

"Luis Robert Jr. goes yard AGAIN!" - Foul Territory

In return, the Sox could eye outfielders Davis Schneider or Daulton Varsho, two players around the same age as Luis Robert Jr. who will probably cost them far less money in the long run.

Atlanta Braves

Recently, Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos blew off rumors that the team was in the market for an outfielder to replace Ronald Acuna Jr. after the reigning NL MVP tore his ACL. However, the remaining outfield trio of Adam Duvall, Jarred Kelenic, and Michael Harris III are hitting a combined .244 this season, leaving plenty of questions. With Robert, the Braves could pick up some of the offensive firepower that was taken out of the lineup with Acuna. Moreover, the Chicago White Sox could avail of a plethora of prospects within the Braves organization, especially pitchers.

Chicago Cubs

While it may not be a popular move to send Luis Robert Jr. to the White Sox' cross-town rivals, the move makes sense upon examination. The Chicago Cubs have some of the best pitching prospects in baseball like Cade Horton, Michael Arias, and Drew Gray, players the team is only likely to give up for a player like Robert Jr.

Expand Tweet

"30 for Luis Robert Jr." - MLB

Moreover, apart from Cody Bellinger, Cubs outfielders have not been particularily successful this year. Mike Tauchman and Ian Happ likely need more support. Although Bellinger is the center fielder of record, he is not unable to play other outfield positions to make space for Robert in center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback