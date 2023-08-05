Luis Severino contract: Breaking down Yankees struggling pitcher's salary details in 2023

Luis Severino has struggled this season. After starting the year on the IL while dealing with a lat strain, he has not been effective. Going into Friday, he has a 2-5 record with a whopping 7.49 ERA.

This is not how Severino needed to perform this season. He signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the New York Yankees in 2019. He will be a free agent after the season is over.

New York Yankees @Yankees Today, the New York Yankees announced they have signed RHP Luis Severino to a 4-year contract extending through the 2022 season, with a club option for the 2023 season.

Luis Severino has been especially hard on himself this season. After his Sunday night start against the Baltimore Orioles, he told reporters exactly how he felt.

"Right now, I feel like I am the worst pitcher in the game" said Severino.

#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/YWvdQ4wsOY Luis Severino: "Right now, I feel like I am the worst pitcher in the game."

Severino is not helping his case during a contract year. While struggling on the mound, he has a history of having trouble staying healthy. Aside from the lat issue this season, he has a history of elbow and shoulder injuries.

Luis Severino had a rough outing against the Houston Astros

Luis Severino did not help his case in his Friday start against the Houston Astros. He lasted just four innings, giving up five runs on five hits while walking three batters. He also gave up two home runs in the ballgame.

In his last three starts, Severio has failed to reach the sixth inning. This has caused the New York Yankees to overuse their bullpen.

Severino is not the only pitcher with issues for the Bronx Bombers. Carlos Rodon has struggled since coming off the IL to start the season. He has compiled a 1-4 record with a 6.29 ERA. Rodon has not been the pitcher he has been over the last few seasons.

Pitching troubles and untimely injuries have plagued the Yankees this season. Nobody could have expected them to be in last place in the American League East after re-signing superstar Aaron Judge in the offseason.