Luis Severino Free Agency: Top 3 destinations for wantaway Yankees flamethrower

The one-time Cy Young finalist Luis Severino has been hit by injuries hard, and his talent seems to have waned in recent years. Once considered an ace of the future, he is not expected to return to the New York Yankees after an absolutely abysmal season in 2023. He will look for an opportunity to turn things around, but what team gives him a chance to do so?

Top Luis Severino landing spots in free agency

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3) New York Mets

The New York Mets are probably looking at bolstering their pitching depth as they aim to improve on a shocking season. The New York veteran Luis Severino could be an intriguing option. They have a young pitching staff, thus a veteran presence like Severino could be helpful in more ways than just pitching talent. There's also reported interest on the Mets' side.

2) Atlanta Braves

Luis Severino is looking to turn things around

The Atlanta Braves are likely looking into pitching in the free agent market after a disappointing finish in 2023. They'd likely want to sign someone better, but Severino could be a very cheap option with a high ceiling. If he can remotely recapture even the form from 2022, he'd be a terrific addition to their lineup.

They don't need offense, but they also might hesitate to spend big money in the pitching market this season. Therefore, the Braves make a lot of sense as a potential destination for the ex-Yankee. They are able to maximize veteran talent often, so he could revitalize his career there.

1) Los Angeles Dodgers

If there's a team that could use some pitching depth, it's the Los Angeles Dodgers. If there's a team that can maximize pitching talent from almost anyone, it's also the Dodgers. They make the most sense for the pitcher, as they need him and he needs them to be able to turn his career around.

With Clayton Kershaw getting older and injuries ravaging the remaining starters, Severino could be a short-term investment. If he can turn it around, he might be there for much longer.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.