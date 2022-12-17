Luis Severino Stats: A look at the Yankees pitcher's impressive 2022 season

It's been a roller coaster career for former top prospect Luis Severino. Once viewed as one of the next pitching stars in the MLB, his career has been riddled with injuries, derailing his once-promising trajectory.

Entering the 2022 season, Severino was healthy and ready to rebound after missing most of the previous two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery. While he always had the talent to pitch at an elite level, coming off of major injuries, Severino's 2022 outlook was blurry at best.

However, much to the surprise of the New York Yankees and possibly Severino himself, the 28-year-old Dominican-born pitcher looked like his old self. Through 102.0 innings (his most since 2018), Severino pitched to a 7-3 record with a 3.18 ERA, while also racking up 112 strikeouts.

"New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino walks toward the dug out after being replaced on the mound in the sixth inning during game three of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field," Jerome Weingarden tweeted.

While he was not as successful in the postseason, the fact that he was pitching in the playoffs again was an encouraging sign for the team entering the 2023 season. In two starts during the postseason, Severino finished with a 1-1 record and a 4.91 ERA with 12 strikeouts over 11 innings.

Despite Severino's health issues appearing to be behind him, the Yankees will closely monitor their pitcher's level of fatigue from now on. Both parties will need to keep the bigger picture in mind moving forward, with no clearer example coming than when he was pulled after seven no-hit innings late last season.

Luis Severino and the new-look New York Yankees pitching rotation heading into 2023

Since securing the signature of star left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees have bolstered their pitching rotation in a big way heading into 2023. This will not only provide the team with flexibility but also the ability to rest injury-prone starters such as Luis Severino.

The new-look rotation will feature Gerrit Cole (RHP), Rodon (LHP), Nestor Cortes Jr. (LHP), Severino (RHP), Frankie Montas (RHP), Clarke Schmidt (RHP), Devi Garcia (RHP) and Domingo German (RHP).

While it remains to be seen if the Yankees will implement a five-man or six-man rotation, they will have plenty of options moving forward as they look to secure their first World Series title since 2009.

