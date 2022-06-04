"Nestor the Molestor" - MLB announcer Jim Kaat had a weird nickname for New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes on live TV 

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes might be the most entertaining spectacle in baseball right now. With a 1.50 earned-run average and 0.867 WHIP over 60 innings of work, Cortes is putting together a season worthy of Cy Young attention. He gives his pitching some flair too. Playing on the MLB's biggest stage in Yankee Stadium, Cortes lets his personality shine through on the mound and in the dugout. He laughs between hitters, makes jokes with his teammates, delivers pitches with funky windups, and can sometimes be spotted munching on an apple in the dugout.

Earlier this week, Cortes spun a gem against the Los Angeles Angels. He threw seven scoreless innings while striking out seven batters and walking only two. He allowed only five hits and helped his team to a 6-1 home win.

The excellent performance earned Cortes plenty more attention from analysts and writers around the league. It was all positive, but one comment by a Minnesota Twins commentator came with a shock after he called Cortes a strange nickname.

MLB announcer Jim Kaat had a weird nickname for New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes on live TV

Minnesota Twins commentator Jim Kaat had a strange nickname for New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes.

While calling the Minnesota Twins versus Detroit Tigers game on Tuesday, May 31, longtime MLB commentator Jim Kaat referred to the New York Yankees starter as "Nestor the Molestor." Here's the clip with audio.

Kaat, a Hall of Fame pitcher who played from 1959-1983, has now come under fire twice this season for making what some call offensive remarks. Earlier this week, ESPN published an article saying that Kaat offended some viewers during a broadcast in October 2021 after saying teams should try to "get a 40-acre field full of" players who look like White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada. Kaat apologized for the remark.

After Kaat's recent comment about Cortes, Twins vice president of communications and content, Dustin Morse, defended the commentator when speaking to the press.

"Obviously, we take these matters seriously and, like in all cases, will handle this internally and privately," Morse said. "Jim meant no ill will."

Kaat has allegedly contacted Cortes personally and spoken to him about the remark. When asked about his thoughts concerning the comment, Cortes said the nickname didn't bother him.

"I'm sure, you know, he didn't really mean it, and people make mistakes, but it didn't offend me at all,'' Cortes said. "So, you know, I don't really have anything more than just that, honestly."

Interestingly, Cortes will next take the mound against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, June 7.

