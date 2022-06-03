"Maddon will wear him out, he's not Babe Ruth" - MLB world reacts to Shohei Ohtani being thrashed by the New York Yankees

Few athletes want to leave New York as quickly as Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. The reigning American League Most Valuable Player surrendered three home runs in three innings as he took his fourth loss of the year from the New York Yankees, pushing the Los Angeles Angels losing streak to eight in a row as the team lost both legs of the doubleheader.

In his two starts against the New York Yankees, Shohei Ohtani has thrown only 3.2 innings and surrendered 11 earned runs, easily the worst mark of his career.

Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings over Shohei Ohtani's latest outing

Some fans simply expressed the oddity of how poorly Shohei Ohtani pitches outside of the friendly confines of Angels Stadium.

Tyler @TSmith363 @MLBONFOX Poor guy had no chance when they knew what pitches were coming. Kinda crazy how different their home/away splits are this year. @MLBONFOX Poor guy had no chance when they knew what pitches were coming. Kinda crazy how different their home/away splits are this year.

In his career, Ohtani has nearly double the earned run average (5.10) during away games as he does from home (career 2.45 ERA).

randomnica @nica_random



helluva day for othani against the yanks.. @MLBONFOX was also picked off first based and robbed of a centerfield hr..helluva day for othani against the yanks.. @MLBONFOX was also picked off first based and robbed of a centerfield hr.. helluva day for othani against the yanks..

Hitting-wise, the disparity is lesser. However, Ohtani was robbed of a home run by the potential 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge.

Others on Twitter took shots at the Los Angeles Angels pitching staff as a whole.

A hitting tee is not exactly a compliment.

The Los Angeles Angels pitching staff in its entirety (both in the bullpen and the starting rotation) has tragically stumbled as of late, which has one fan blaming the man at the helm, World Series champion skipper Joe Maddon.

roberto lerebours @Robertinno53 @MLBONFOX By August he will be toast, Maddon will wear him out, he's not Babe Ruth @MLBONFOX By August he will be toast, Maddon will wear him out, he's not Babe Ruth

The eight-game slide from the LA Angels has caused the team to fall 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. If the team wants any chance of recapturing the division lead, they'll need Ohtani to get back on track.

