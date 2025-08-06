"Madhara Uchiha is a beast" - Mets' $8.725M star's Naruto fandom on full display in his 'Mt. Rushmore' of anime characters 

New York Mets outfielder Cedric Mullins' recent remarks about his favorite anime characters reveal just how passionate he is about "Naruto" and "Naruto Shippuden". Mullins' personal 'Mount Rushmore' of anime characters featured three from the popular anime series.

Mullins, a trade deadline acquisition from the Baltimore Orioles, is making $8.725 million in 2025 and will be a free agent after the season. He opened up about his anime fandom during his appearance on Wednesday on "Meet the Apple".

Vito Calise, the co-host of the podcast, was also a fan of the anime, and as such was personally invested in Mullins' answers.

"Shikamaru from Naruto is probably one of my favorite ones," Mullins said (Timestamp 46:36). "He's just super smart. Uses intellect all the time. "Boy, I mean, I will give it to Goku. Being in Dragon Ball Z, I mean, he wants the smoke all the time. It's fun to watch."

Mullins admitted that narrowing down the final two choices was tricky, but he stuck with Naruto characters for the majority of his list.

"Boy, this is a tough one," Mullins said. "I might have to give it to another Naruto character, Madara Uchiha. He is a beast."

Funnily enough, he didn't pay heed to the podcast guests' request to add Ash Ketchum, the protagonist from the Pokémon anime.

"I'll give it to Rock Lee," Mullins said. "He ain't got no powers, but he's out there rocking it."

Co-host Calise thought Mullins might've put "All Might" or "Deku," the popular characters from "My Hero Academia." Still, the Mets star's list remained solid despite the non-additions.

Mets' Cedric Mullins opens up about his respect for Naruto

Before naming his top characters, Cedric Mullins had earlier shared the anime on his 'Mount Rushmore.' The Mets outfielder opted for "Naruto," "My Hero Academia," "Death Note," and "One Piece."

Mullins also shared how he became a fan of Naruto. He grew up with a younger brother, and both were into all the cartoons and anime during their childhood. The brothers were quickly drawn to Naruto.

"You know, he's someone that just, works diligently, never gives up," Mullins said (Timestamp 39:58). "You know, I think those are certain qualities that, you know, really just help individuals in general. So, I think it was pretty easy for me to take on (as inspiration)."

Mullins is not the only player on the Mets roster who likes anime. Ace Kodai Senga is a big fan of "One Piece." However, he prefers the Manga over the anime.

