"Magic number 1 mood" "Let’s clinch tomorrow and then sweep the Giants" - San Diego Padres fans jubilant over win against Chicago White Sox; one win away from NL Wild Card spot clincher

Magic number one, this is what's on the minds of all San Diego Padres fans after the team's 5-2 victory yesterday against the Chicago White Sox. The Friars are just one victory away from clinching the second National League Wild Card slot and are in the process of punching their ticket to the postseason provided that the Milwaukee Brewers lose their game tomorrow.

The win against the Southsiders gave the Padres their 87th win of the year and a bit of a cushion in the NL Wild Card race. The Padres, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Milwaukee Brewers are all vying for the final two slots for a journey to the postseason.

Mike Clevinger had a brilliant start for the San Diego Padres. The 31-year-old gave up just one run on three base hits with three strikeouts in six innings of work.

His counterpart and American League Cy Young frontrunner Dylan Cease, on the other hand, had a rare off-day on the bump. Cease surrendered four runs on five base hits with four bases on balls and five K's in five innings.

Clevinger was awarded just his seventh win of the year while Cease ate his eighth loss against 14 wins this season. Josh Hader recorded his 35th save this campaign at the conclusion of the game.

Jake Cronenworth, Juan Soto, and Manny Machado all scored home runs at the plate to power the team past the Southsiders.

San Diego Padres' season

After what seemed like a three-horse race for the National League West crown at the start of the year, the San Diego Padres have carved out a position for themselves in the division.

The Padres are on the verge of making their second playoff appearance in three seasons. This coming off the back of splurging for talent at the trade deadline. San Diego had a chance to go toe-to-toe with the division winner Los Angeles Dodgers, however, their inconsistency and cold spells have prevented them from doing so.

