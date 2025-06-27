Major hurdle in Kyle Tucker’s Cubs future identified by MLB insider

One of the big names entering free agency next offseason will be Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker. After being traded in the offseason from the Houston Astros, Tucker has more than lived up to expectations. After 80 games and 300 plate appearances, the outfielder is hitting .287, along with 16 home runs and 19 stolen bases.
With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the Cubs are in a tussle on whether to trade him, extend him or let him walk.
MLB insider Jeff Passan, on ESPN MLB on Thursday, discussed Tucker's future with the Cubs. He ruled out the possibility of them trading away Tucker at the deadline since they are a first-place team and are most likely to make the postseason. However, he identified a major issue with a possible extension with the Cubs.
"It goes back to Tom Ricketts—is he willing to put money down on the table? Because it's going to cost a lot," Passan said (5:15 onwards). "Kyle Tucker has played himself well into the $400 million-plus dollar range, and at 29 years old, he is going to be far and away the most exciting free agent this offseason — and the one that all the big-market teams are going to want to bring in.
"So Ricketts is going to have to step up, put his money where his mouth is, and do what he hasn't done yet as owner of the Cubs."
The Cubs have until the end of the season to finalize an extension with Tucker's camp or risk losing him to free agency.
Kyle Tucker breaks silence on his future with Cubs and free agency
Kyle Tucker and his camp have relatively been silent on where he thinks his future his. For the most part, this season, the outfielder is focused on doing well at the plate and potentially setting himself up for a big day. Expectations are that the contract of the 29-year-old will surpass the $400 million mark.
On Wednesday, Tucker spoke about the extension talks with the Cubs for the first time but refrained from sharing any details.
“For the most part, we’re just going to keep that between us,” he said via Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. “If anything happens, I’m sure you guys will know.
“It kinda opens up your eyes,” Tucker said. “If you’re with the same organization, that’s kind of all you know. But for the most part, I’m just worried about this team, the Cubs this year and trying to get better this year.”
Kyle Tucker likes the city of Chicago, so for the Cubs to sign a player like him should be considered a priority. But money remains a big issue, as the Cubs aren't known to be big spenders on extensions.