Major hurdle in Kyle Tucker’s Cubs future identified by MLB insider

One of the big names entering free agency next offseason will be Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker. After being traded in the offseason from the Houston Astros, Tucker has more than lived up to expectations. After 80 games and 300 plate appearances, the outfielder is hitting .287, along with 16 home runs and 19 stolen bases.

Ad

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the Cubs are in a tussle on whether to trade him, extend him or let him walk.

MLB insider Jeff Passan, on ESPN MLB on Thursday, discussed Tucker's future with the Cubs. He ruled out the possibility of them trading away Tucker at the deadline since they are a first-place team and are most likely to make the postseason. However, he identified a major issue with a possible extension with the Cubs.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It goes back to Tom Ricketts—is he willing to put money down on the table? Because it's going to cost a lot," Passan said (5:15 onwards). "Kyle Tucker has played himself well into the $400 million-plus dollar range, and at 29 years old, he is going to be far and away the most exciting free agent this offseason — and the one that all the big-market teams are going to want to bring in.

Ad

"So Ricketts is going to have to step up, put his money where his mouth is, and do what he hasn't done yet as owner of the Cubs."

Ad

The Cubs have until the end of the season to finalize an extension with Tucker's camp or risk losing him to free agency.

Kyle Tucker breaks silence on his future with Cubs and free agency

Kyle Tucker and his camp have relatively been silent on where he thinks his future his. For the most part, this season, the outfielder is focused on doing well at the plate and potentially setting himself up for a big day. Expectations are that the contract of the 29-year-old will surpass the $400 million mark.

Ad

On Wednesday, Tucker spoke about the extension talks with the Cubs for the first time but refrained from sharing any details.

“For the most part, we’re just going to keep that between us,” he said via Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. “If anything happens, I’m sure you guys will know.

“It kinda opens up your eyes,” Tucker said. “If you’re with the same organization, that’s kind of all you know. But for the most part, I’m just worried about this team, the Cubs this year and trying to get better this year.”

Kyle Tucker likes the city of Chicago, so for the Cubs to sign a player like him should be considered a priority. But money remains a big issue, as the Cubs aren't known to be big spenders on extensions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More