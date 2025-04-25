Sportscaster highlights major issues concerning Phillies' Bryce Harper & Co.

After Bryce Harper's Philadelphia Phillies were swept by the New York Mets earlier this week, one sportscaster has identified two key reasons behind their recent struggles. The Philadelphia side have gotten off to a rocky start to the MLB season in the ultra competitve NL and are currently five wins behind their rivals in New York. Looking at their season so far, Chris Rose believes that an aging core and a misfiring bullpen are the biggest issues they face.

Since joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, Bryce Harper has been the face of the franchise and grown into a leader on the field as well. However, the two-time former MVP and his offence have failed to get into their stride so far this season.

Along with Harper, the rest of the Phillies core, consisting of Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto and Trea Turner, have all been struggling as well. While they are expected to bounce back, a lackluster bullpen have not made things easier.

Analysing their losses to Mets ealier this week, Baseball Today host Chris Rose said:

"The thing is with Philadelphia, they've basically had two guys in their bullpen, three if you include Tanner Banks, who's actually been pretty good. And Alvarado and Strahm have been good. But everybody else they put out there, it's like you better double seatbelt the ride because you don't know what it's going to look like."

"Very quickly with the ages of guys - Harper's 32, Turner's 31, Castellanos' 33, Kepler's 32, Schwarber is 32, Realmuto is 34. The only young guys that are in their everyday lineup that can be counted on right now are Bryson Stott, who's 27. He's the youngest of the group. And Bohm who's been MIA...he's 28 years old but who knows what his future is in Philadelphia. So that's what we're looking at."

Less than 30 games into the MLB season, it remains to be seen if the Phillies' aging lineup becomes a bigger problem later in the year. When it comes to their bullpen, they still have time to work with what they have or add a couple of arms through trade.

Radio host blasts Phillies bullpen after Mets loss

Philadelphia Phillies have clearly got some work to do with their bullpen and one radio broadcaster believes the answer lies in their minor league starters. Following the Phillies' sweep by the New York Mets, radio host Jack Fritz did not mince words about the bullpen, saying (via SportRadioWIP):

"I'm watching the bullpen every single night that makes me want to take a spoon and jam it in my eye... This bullpen sucks. The IronPigs have the best bullpen in Triple-A by the way…I don’t know what to tell you."

Fritz has urged the Philadelphia front office to give their minor league arms a chance in the MLB in light of their recent struggles. With a wealth of pitching talent at their disposal, it remains to be seen who will be the solution to their problem.

