Major risk in Alex Bregman playing 3B called out by ex-MLB star

Things seem a little confusing at the Boston Red Sox training camp. When Rafael Devers was asked if he would give his third base spot to three-year, $120 million signee Alex Bregman, he said: "No."

On the other hand, Bregman expressed his willingness to play second base for the team's benefit. Experts, however, believe Bregman is a better third baseman than Devers, as the former Houston Astros star is the reigning Gold Glove winner at the position.

During Sunday's episode of The Bret Boone podcast, the former Seattle Mariners star highlighted a potentially risky scenario if the Red Sox choose Bregman over Devers to play third base.

"Alex Bregman — if Cora said, 'Hey, fill out the lineup for tomorrow,' Devers is DH, and Alex Bregman is playing third base," Boone said (28:42 onwards).

"Why? Because they're a better team that way. But man, it's tough because it's not like it's the 24th man on the roster where you just say, 'You play there, and you like it if you want to keep a uniform.' It's like, 'We owe you a lot of money.'"

"Alex Bregman could have a huge year, opt out of his contract, and be a free agent again. And now, all of a sudden, Alex is gone, and you've got an angry Devers at you."

Alex Bregman's contract includes opt-outs after the first and second years. If he exercises these options and doesn't re-sign with the Red Sox, the club could face tension with their franchise star, Devers. Therefore, it's in the Red Sox's best interest to keep Devers happy by allowing him to play third base, according to Boone.

Red Sox GM Craig Breslow addresses the Rafael Devers-Alex Bregman situation

Amid the ongoing drama at the Red Sox training camp, manager Alex Cora and GM Craig Breslow face a dilemma over whether to prefer Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers at third base.

Talking about the situation, Red Sox GM seemed nonchalant, stating:

“These things tend to have a way of working themselves out. This is not the first situation where a player’s been outspoken about something that they take a lot of pride in. And that’s OK. Like I said, they tend to work themselves out.”

Another variable in the situation is the performance of Vaughn Grissom or Kristian Campbell during spring training. If either infielder excels and secures an Opening Day spot at second base, it would automatically resolve the issue between Bregman and Devers. With no other position available for Bregman, the franchise would likely ask Devers to play as the designated hitter.

