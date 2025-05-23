Major roadblock to Nolan Arenado's Cubs move highlighted by ex-Rockies GM

St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the 2025 season. The Cardinals have previously expressed interest in trading the eight-time All-Star, and Arenado has reportedly agreed to waive his no-trade clause for certain teams.

Including the 2025 season, Arenado has three seasons remaining on his contract with the Cardinals and is owed $74 million. In a recent episode on MLB Network, former Colorado Rockies general manager Dan O'Dowd discussed trades that should happen but are unlikely to.

Among those, he brought up third baseman Nolan Arenado, emphasizing that he would be a good fit for the Chicago Cubs, saying:

“The first one for me is I still feel the Cubs have an obvious need at third base. So a deal that I think should happen, maybe should happen, will never happen is Arenado going to the Cubs. They don't make many deals and I think Matt Shaw's a good player.”

“The one thing Matt can't compete with. When you look at the Cubs right now with Swanson and Hoerner up the middle, they're elite defensively. Even though his run production may not be the same. He's still the elite defender that he is at third base.”

Further elaborating on Arenado, O'Dowd added:

“I think the change of scenery for Nolan would be very good for him So I do think the Cubs at some point time may consider addressing that position. There'll be other third baseman's available. But I had a Arenado going to the Cubs knowing that's never gonna happen.”

In 2019, Nolan Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million contract extension with the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, along with $51 million.

Nolan Arenado opens up about playing with the Cardinals in the 2025 season

Amid trade rumors heading into the 2025 season, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado opened up about his mindset and commitment to the team:

“I’m back and I’m ready to go play ball. I’m a ballplayer, and I’m a Cardinal, until I’m told I’m not. You know what I mean? And that’s all there is to it. And I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve got to be a better ball player, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

So far this season, Arenado has appeared in 46 games for the Cardinals, posting a .242 batting average with five home runs and 21 RBIs.

