Major threat to Nolan Arenado to Yankees highlighted by MLB insider

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado continues to be the subject of trade speculation, but one MLB insider believes the New York Yankees will not be his destination. While the 34-year-old is on track to improve on last season’s numbers, his future with St. Louis remains uncertain as the team continues its rebuild.

Insider Jon Heyman claimed the major obstacle to an Arenado move to New York is the “Steve Cohen tax,” which the Yankees may not be willing to pay.

While Arenado’s recent performance is encouraging, Heyman pointed out that the Yankees appear unwilling to cross the luxury tax threshold. He said (via Bleacher Report):

"Right now you've got Cabrera, you've got Peraza playing some third, they've done okay there. To me, Arenado would be a fit there. As I've said all along, the Yankees have shown no interest in Arenado to this point."

"I think that's not really about Arenado, I think that's about the money. I get it. If you're at the Steve Cohen threshold... The Dodgers and the Mets are the two teams who seem to be willing to pay that tax. Yankees probably want to bare it down a little bit from $308 million."

Since making his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2013, Arenado has proved himself to be an elite slugger and a capable infielder. He has made eight All-Star appearances and won the Silver Slugger five times.

While his numbers declined over the past two seasons, he has shown improvement — both offensively and defensively — so far this year.

The Yankees are in need of a third baseman, and Arenado would be a strong addition. However, issues with their starting rotation may take precedence in the trade market.

Cardinals insider claims St. Louis fans deserve credit for Nolan Arenado's positive start to the season

Since the start of the 2025 MLB season, Nolan Arenado has repeatedly received a warm reception from St. Louis Cardinals fans showing their appreciation. Speaking on the "Cardinals Territory" podcast, insider Bernie Miklasz said:

“I think the fans did a lot to foster this great feeling that Arenado has... His emotions really can influence how he plays.”

Arenado is hitting .256 with three home runs and 14 RBIs for the Cardinals. While trade rumors continue to build, he remains a fan favorite in St. Louis.

