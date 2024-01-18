"Make it happen" "Dana, Jim, work your magic" - Astros fans over the moon with report that team is making a push for Josh Hader

All-Star closer Josh Hader is now on the Houston Astros' radar. The hard-throwing lefty is the best relief pitcher on the open market and is coming off a spectacular season in San Diego.

Houston recently learned they will likely be without Kendall Graveman for the upcoming season, who just had a procedure done on his shoulder. Per Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal, Houston's front office is seriously pushing to land Hader.

However, they will have to dish out big-time money to acquire him. He wants to break the five-year, $102 million deal Edwin Diaz signed with the Mets during the 2022 season.

Last season, Hader appeared in 61 games, compiling a 1.28 ERA with 33 saves. He finished the season four saves short of tying a career-high, and he seems to be back on track after a disastrous 2022 season.

"Make it happen Jim!" one fan posted.

"Dana, Jim, work your magic!" another fan posted.

Astros fans would love to see the team acquire Josh Hader. He would instantly boost the team's bullpen, where they have another two-time All-Star reliever, Ryan Pressly.

Fans believe a combination of Abreu, Pressly, and Hader would make for one tough backend of the bullpen. It would be difficult for opposing hitters to score runs on this trio.

Josh Hader would solve a lot of the Astros' bullpen problems

The bullpen has been an area of need for the Astros this offseason. At the end of the season, they lost Hector Neris, Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek to free agency. Those three were a group that the team often relied on, especially in high-leverage situations.

The situation got a bit worse on Tuesday with the news of Kendall Graveman. That is a lot of high-leverage arms that the team will be without.

It makes sense that the front office is turning its attention to Josh Hader. Signing him would make for a reunion, as Houston acquired Hader at the 2013 deadline but traded him two years later to the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, the Astros are not the only team interested in acquiring the All-Star closer. The Chicago Cubs are another team that has been tied to Hader.

The Hader sweepstakes could turn into a shootout with spring training right around the corner. There is no better reliever on the open market, and teams know that.

