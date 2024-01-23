"Make it stop" "How much help does Ohtani need" - MLB fans in shock as Dodgers reportedly sign James Paxton to strengthen bullpen

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't seem to be done this offseason, as New York's Post Jon Heyman reported they are looking for another pitching acquisition. The player here in context is southpaw James Paxton, who is currently a free agent.

As per MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers' front office have signed Paxton on a one-year, $11 million contract.

However, this surprised fans, since they believe the Dodgers have all they need to win the World Series. The team has already acquired top free agents, including two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, this offseason and is expected to make a deep postseason run.

"Make it stop," one fan said.

"How much help does Ohtani need," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

The Dodgers have already splurged upwards of a billion dollars this offseason. The club signed the Japanese superstar duo of Shohei Ohtani (10 years, $700 million) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12 years, $325 million) to blockbuster deals.

They acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays and also signed All-Star hitter Teoscar Hernandez to a two-year contract.

Does James Paxton sit well with the Dodgers?

The left-handed 35-year-old pitcher is no longer at his peak, with several injuries keeping him out of mounds every now and then.

He only made five starts during the shortened 2020 season. His elbow gave out during his first start of the 2021 season, forcing him to undergo Tommy John surgery. His attempts to make a comeback late in the '22 season were thwarted when he tore his lat during a minor league rehab stint.

Last year, he suffered a right hamstring strain to open the season in Illinois. Before the All-Star game, prime Paxton was on display as the hurler worked out a 2.73 ERA across 56 innings. However, after the MidSummer Classic, he couldn't sustain his performance, finishing the year with a 4.50 ERA in 96 innings.

While Paxton doesn't directly fit into the Dodgers' best team, it seems the Dodgers are willing to bet on his health as they look to strengthen their bullpen.

