"Makes the country more ignorant" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia criticizes Donald Trump’s move to eliminate CRT & DEI policies

While New York Mets star Francisco Lindor is gearing up for the 2025 season with Spring Training games, his wife Katia is sharing her opinion on the political decision in the country.

President Donald Trump has been in the news since returning to the Oval Office. His decision to remove all DEI – diversity, equity, and inclusion – policies across private as well as federal sectors has divided opinion on social media.

“We have ended the tyranny of the so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies all across the entire federal government, the private sector and the military and our country will be woke no longer.

"We believe that whether you are a doctor, an accountant, a lawyer or an air traffic controller, you should be hired and promoted based on your skill and competence and not race or gender,” Trump said to the Congress.

Katia Lindor, who is vocal with her political takes on social media, shared the video of Trump's speech in her Instagram story, criticizing the decision. She wrote in her caption:

"What a sad day for the USA and the rest of the world. At the end of the day, banning DEI and CRT doesn't solve anything - it just makes the country more ignorant, more divided, and less competitive in the world. The push to erase these conversations isn't about fairness; it's about protecting a version of history and society where privilege goes unchallenged.

"But pretending something isn't real doesn't make it disappear- it just keeps people comfortable in their ignorance while making sure inequality stays right where it is. if we want to move forward, we need to face the truth, not run from it."

(Image source - Katia Lindor IG)

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reshares Zoe Saldana's Oscar's speech

Katia Lindor displayed her support for actress Zoe Saldana after the latter's Oscar acceptance speech at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday. Saldana made an emotional speech acknowledging her immigrant roots.

"My grandmother came to this country in 1961, I am a proud child of immigrant parents," Saldana said in her speech. "With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last.

"I hope.The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish, my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted, this is for my grandmother."

Katia reshared the Emilia Pérez' actor's speech in her Instagram story, seemingly giving her nod of approval.

Francisco Lindor and Katia tied the knot in 2021 after the birth of their first daughter Kalina. They welcome their second daughter, Amapola Chloé, in June 2023 and are expecting a third child.

