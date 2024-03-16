“Making this announcement weighs heavy on my heart” - Veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun announces retirement after decade-long MLB career

Outfielder Kole Calhoun has announced his retirement after a 10-year run in Major League Baseball, a decision he says weighs heavy on his heart. The 36-year-old made the announcement on social media, expressing gratitude for the chance to play professional baseball, which was a childhood dream.

In an emotional Instagram post, Calhoun talked about his journey, recognizing the sacrifices made by his family and thanking them for always being there for him during his career. He appreciated their support and sacrifices that helped wim do well on the field, and called them their first fans.

"The day has come that I announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. I know how extremely lucky I am to even be able to say that. Baseball was always my dream, and to make that my reality fills me with gratitude." - Kole Calhoun.

Calhoun’s road to the pros was not like most players’. He did not garner much attention when he was first drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 8th round of the 2010 MLB draft. However, Calhoun quickly made his mark, winning a spot in the Angels’ outfield and contributing regularly over the years.

A look back at Kole Calhoun’s remarkable MLB career.

Calhoun had some of his best seasons with the Angels. In 2015, he won a Gold Glove and hit 26 home runs, shining examples of his relentless playing style and defensive ability. He showed a lot of power at the plate throughout his career, surpassing 1,000 hits and 179 home runs.

"I have loved this game since I can remember, so making this announcement weighs heavy on my heart."

Following his time with the Angels, Calhoun went to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Texas Rangers, and the Cleveland Guardians. Despite lower stats in recent years, Calhoun had a huge effect on the game and the teams he played for.

As Calhoun bids farewell to the sport he loves, he leaves behind a legacy of hard work, grit, and gratitude. Over the course of a career that lasted more than ten years, he won many awards and left an indelible mark on the teams and people he met.

As Calhoun moves on to the next chapter of his life, MLB fans all over the world join in congratulating him and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

