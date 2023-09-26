American soccer player Mallory Pugh recently appeared in a GoGo squeeZ commercial, and her heartwarming laughter garnered enthusiastic reactions from fans on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Soccer, snackZ, & smiles... a solid hat-trick. ⚽️🍏😄” – GoGo squeeZ posted on Instagram.

Here’s how fans reacted:

Fans reacted enthusiastically to Mallory Pugh's GoGo squeeZ commercial

Pugh, who plays as a forward for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), now goes by Mallory Swanson after her marriage to MLB star Dansby Swanson.

In 2016, Pugh created Olympic history when she became the youngest player to take part and score in the competition.

In 2019, she helped the United States women’s national soccer team secure the FIFA Women’s World Cup against Colombia. The competition took place in France. She was the third-youngest player to have scored a goal for her team in the history of the World Cup.

How did Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh meet?

Dansby Swanson’s former teammate from the Atlanta Braves, Jace Peterson, who is married to Pugh’s sister Brianna, broke the ice between the two.

In 2017, the two started dating each other. Through four years of courtship, Dansby and Mallory became closer than ever.

On Dec. 3, 2021, Dansby decided to take the relationship a step forward and proposed to Mallory. Dansby broke the news of the engagement on the internet. This was around the same time when the Atlanta Braves had snatched the World Series victory.

"Mr. and Mrs. Swanson coming soon" - Dansby Swanson had posted on Instagram.

On Dec. 10, 2022, Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh tied the knot and exchanged vows in the presence of their friends and family.

"Mr. & Mrs. Swanson ... 12.10.22" - Mallory Pugh had posted on Instagram after their wedding.

Dansby Swanson has his own share of achievements. He has registered 25 homers and 96 RBIs, won a Gold Glove award and earned the 2022 All-Star selection.

Several teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies were interested in signing the player. Eventually, he chose the Chicago Cubs and is currently a shortstop for the team.