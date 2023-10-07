Mallory Pugh Swanson is a star player with the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL. The super-talented forward played for the United States Women’s National Team before graduating from high school. She became one of the youngest national players to ever score a goal at the Olympics, all this before completing 20 years.

Pugh is an inspiration to many young girls and her success proves that you don’t have to go to college to succeed. Sheer hard work, dedication, and talent are all you need to achieve your goals.

In a recent AT&T ad starring Pugh, she is seen talking about the importance of connection and how she likes to go beyond her day-to-day practice to inspire young girls:

"I’m honored to...remind young girls that mentorship and connectivity have the power to change everything."

“Being able to step aside from day-to-day training to inspire and connect with young women to be able to reach their goals, I love that.”

AT&T posted their latest video with the player on their Instagram handle with the caption:

“On and off the field, @malpugh knows a thing or two about how connections create community #ShesConnected 💙⚽”

The advertisement was released by the brand to push their “She’s connected” initiative and the brand made the right choice by choosing Mallory Pugh as its face. There is no doubt that she is an excellent player and a role model to many young girls.

Mallory Pugh is married to Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs

Mallory Pugh is married to Dansby Swanson, who plays shortstop for the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball. Being sportsmen, they both have hectic schedules but still manage to make time for one another.

They are often spotted at each other’s games cheering for one another. They started dating in 2017 and Mallory said yes to Dansby’s proposal in 2021. The couple have gone from strength to strength, and are one of sports' power couples.