In 2017, Mallory Pugh made a choice that changed the course of her life. She sacrificed her undergraduate career at a Pac-12 institution in order to focus on her professional career.

Pugh said last year on the "Snacks" podcast that opting out of the college was a great decision for her at that time, because it helped her grow as a person and professionally:

"Probably the best decision for me at the time and I'm very thankful that I did that."

Pugh made her national team debut in January 2016 at the age of just 17 years old. She made her Spirit professional debut on May 20, 2017, against FC Kansas City, and was selected as a finalist for the NWSL Rookie of the Year award.

Pugh, wife of MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson, started her first game for the squad against Kansas City in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup. Pugh came in second place, behind OL Reign's Jess Fishlock, for the NWSL's Most Valuable Player in 2021.

Mallory Pugh: A powerful female athlete

Mallory Pugh, a talented soccer player, had accomplished more before she was 20 than most people ever do.

Before she even finished high school, Pugh joined the United States Women's National Team. She became one of the nation's youngest players to ever score an Olympic goal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"Highs, lows, she’s navigated it all and taken her game to new heights. That’s Mal being Mal. 🇺🇸⚽️" - uswnt

Pugh was included in the squad for the CONCACAF U-17 Women's Championship, which took place in Jamaica in September 2013. Pugh was selected for the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup squad, making her the team's youngest player at 16 years old.

Pugh was one of the team's youngest field players to be called up in 15 years at the age of 17. She received her first USWNT cap on January 23, 2016, during the USWNT's match against Ireland.

Mallory Pugh was one of the 23 athletes chosen for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. At age 21, she was the second-youngest player on the squad.