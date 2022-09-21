“Man please don’t let this turn into anything serious” “Where can we donate obliques?” - Atlanta Braves fans nervous as star pitcher Spencer Strider is set to miss time with oblique soreness

Atlanta Braves budding ace Spencer Strider is set to miss time due to oblique soreness, per MLB Insider David O'Brien. Strider recently became the fastest player to reach 200 strikeouts in a season and has had a scintillating rookie campaign for the reigning World Champions.
"#Braves’ Spencer Strider has left oblique soreness, will be skipped in rotation but not go on IL. Bryce Elder will start tomorrow and bump Max Fried back one day to Philly series opener Thursday. Snitker said Strider would continue playing catch and be slotted back in when ready." - @ David O'Brien
Spencer Strider had a 10-strikeout outing in his most recent start against the Philadelphia Phillies. This helped him break the aforementioned 200 strikeout record and had him become only the third rookie (and first in the modern era) in Atlanta Braves history to reach 200 K's.
Atlanta Braves fans, of course, expressed their concern towards the young star.
Bryce Elder will now take the starting reigns in place of Strider. While Max Fried's start will be pushed back, he'll now face the Phillies instead of the Washington Nationals.
While some fans expressed concern, others believe it was just a ploy by Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker to have the young Spencer Strider start against the New York Mets next week.
Whatever the case may be, the Mets and Braves are neck-and-neck in their fight for the National League East title. Their upcoming three-game series might just decide who will take the divisional crown this year.
Spencer Strider's magical season for the Atlanta Braves
At just 23 years of age, Strider has cemented his place as one of the aces in the Braves' pitching rotation. The young hurler is just behind Max Fried's ERA but what sets Strider apart from others in the starting core is his sub 1.00 WHIP.
Strider is one of the frontrunners for the National League Cy Young Award this year. The young stud boasts an 11-5 record with 2.67 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 202 strikeouts across 131.2 innings.
If Strider can continue this form until the postseason, the Braves might just be looking at a repeat this year.
