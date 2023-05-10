It takes a lot for the usually patient and composed Buck Showalter to lose his cool. The 66-year-old has seen it all since beginning his managerial career in 1992.

On Tuesday, a crucial call by the umpires left the New York Mets manager fuming. Showalter was ejected not only for the first time this season, but for the first time as a Metropolitan. Prior to the 7-6 loss to the Cincinatti Reds, he had managed to last 197 outings as the Mets manager without getting tossed.

The veteran manager had reason to be upset. A no-call from the umpires after what looked like clear interference by Wil Myers at second base left the Mets in a difficult spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

SNY @SNYtv "It's hard to imagine 4 guys not being able to see what happened. There's about 3 ways you could get that play right. We had opportunities for it to not matter, we just didn't pitch very well early on"



- Buck Showalter on the play that got him ejected "It's hard to imagine 4 guys not being able to see what happened. There's about 3 ways you could get that play right. We had opportunities for it to not matter, we just didn't pitch very well early on"- Buck Showalter on the play that got him ejected https://t.co/AFAXbJyY4J

"'It's hard to imagine 4 guys not being able to see what happened. There's about 3 ways you could get that play right. We had opportunities for it to not matter, we just didn't pitch very well early on' - Buck Showalter on the play that got him ejected" - SNY

The Mets were trailing 4-1 with one out in the fifth inning at the time of the event. Kevin Newman roller to second base looked like a routine out (at least one) for shortstop Francisco Lindor before the controversial incident.

Stephen Nogosek may have hoped to limit the damage but ended up conceded another three runs in the inning. New York trailed 7-1 entering the sixth.

Showalter made his feeling clear to umpires and it was only a matter of time before he was ejected.

Manager Buck Showalter was ejected for the first time since joining the New York Mets

Manager Buck Showalter talks with home plate umpire Adam Beck during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park

Buck Showalter must be softening in his old age. The experienced manager was thrown out of a game for the first time since 2018, when he managed the Baltimore Orioles.

Showalter has a long history of getting tossed with his total number now up to 34. Overall, he has been ejected nine times with the New York Yankees, three times with the Arizona Diamondbacks, six times with the Texas Rangers and 15 times with the Orioles.

SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter has been ejected for the first time as Mets manager.



He was arguing Wil Myers interfered with a live ball hit in play Buck Showalter has been ejected for the first time as Mets manager.He was arguing Wil Myers interfered with a live ball hit in play https://t.co/q2rpmYqn6S

"Buck Showalter has been ejected for the first time as Mets manager. He was arguing Wil Myers interfered with a live ball hit in play" - SNY

The New York Mets poor start to the season may have had something to do with the manager's reaction. A 17-19 leaves the club in fourth place in the division. They have now 2-8 in their last 10 and have lost 12 of their last 15 games.

Poll : 0 votes