Carlos Mendoza was on Monday named the new manager for the New York Mets. Mendoza, who previously served as the bench coach for the New York Yankees, has been brought on board with a three-year contract.

Right after his arrival, Mendoza grabbed the headlines with his bold statements. When questioned about wearing number 28 for the Mets, Mendoza made a daring declaration, reigniting an age-old rivalry. Mendoza told MLB journalist Ben Yoel:

"Because I’ll lead the Mets to a World Championship before the Yankees get their 28th ring."

Mendoza's ambitious goal to outpace the Yankees could be within reach, especially with the substantial resources provided by the Mets' owner, Steve Cohen. However, it remains too early to tell.

Following Terry Collins' departure, the Mets have experienced a turbulent period with their managerial role. Managers have been appointed and fired in quick succession. This phase of instability at the leadership level has also affected on-the-field performances.

Carlos Mendoza, hailing from Venezuela, offers the Mets a wealth of experience in baseball. His illustrious career includes a tenure as the Yankees bench coach under Aaron Boone and stints as a Minor League coach and manager.

Mendoza's youthfulness, compared to his predecessor, Buck Showalter, could bring a fresh and dynamic perspective to the Mets' leadership. Furthermore, Mendoza's diligent approach and extensive background would introduce effective leadership to the team.

Carlos Mendoza's Mets appointment comes amid wider managerial shifts in the MLB

As Carlos Mendoza takes the reins, a new era appears on the horizon for the Mets. With the upcoming season approaching, all eyes will be on Mendoza, eagerly anticipating whether he can deliver his promise of a World Series.

The appointment of Mendoza also indicates a broader trend in MLB, with numerous teams simultaneously undergoing managerial changes.

The Chicago Cubs have acquired Craig Counsell, who was also in the running for the Mets' managerial position. On the other hand, the Cleveland Guardians have named Stephen Vogt as their manager. The Houston Astros and the LA Angels will also enter the 2024 season with new managers.

The influx of these new managers across MLB could inject fresh strategies and perspectives into the game, potentially revolutionizing it.