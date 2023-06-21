Led by superstar Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels are on the verge of achieving something they haven't done in nearly a decade: qualify for the playoffs.

Opposing managers are scratching their heads trying to figure out how to tame the red-hot two-way phenom. Ohtani really is one of those players your can't stop, you can only hope to contain.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are next on the schedule for the Angels. Per a recent article in Sports Illustrated, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts touched on the challenges of facing a player that is so dominant on offense and defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Given the choice, I’d probably rather him just hit, because it’s only four at-bats, where if you’re looking at 110 pitches, that’s pretty daunting," said Roberts

Roberts makes the point that as a starting pitcher, Ohtani has a tendancy to stick around and punish hitters late into the game. As a hitter, there are ways to work around him and limit his influence.

"It’s #ShoTime Today will be Shohei Ohtani’s first career start against the Dodgers. @BallySportWest #MLB" - Bally Sports

Ohtani is the favorite for his second American League MVP crown as we approach the halfway point of the season.

Ohtani currently leads the MLB in home runs (24) and OPS (1.002). He also ranks first in batting average against (.178) and sixth in strikeouts (105). It has been a sensational start to the year for the man from Iwate.

Shohei Ohtani is set to start against crosstown rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday

Shohei Ohtani runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field

The Angels have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the past month. They have a 11-4 record over their past 15 games and have won four straight series. The team is currently 41-34 and trail the Texas Rangers by just five games in the AL West.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani: .435 AVG, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 1.893 OPS

Michael Harris II: .556 AVG, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 1.499 OPS



Your AL and NL @Chevrolet Players of the Week! Shohei Ohtani: .435 AVG, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 1.893 OPSMichael Harris II: .556 AVG, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 1.499 OPSYour AL and NL @Chevrolet Players of the Week! https://t.co/baKI27qmGG

"Shohei Ohtani: .435 AVG, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 1.893 OPS Michael Harris II: .556 AVG, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 1.499 OPS Your AL and NL @Chevrolet Players of the Week!" - MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers have historically dominated the Freeway Series with a 14-3 record versus the Angels since 2020.

On Wednesday, Angels fans will have the opportunity to see Ohtani starting on the mound for the first time ever in this matchup. They will hope to reverse the trend against their crosstown rivals and get some reverge after years of torment.

Poll : 0 votes